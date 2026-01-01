$25,900+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2022 Buick Envision
AWD 4dr Avenir
2022 Buick Envision
AWD 4dr Avenir
Location
The Humberview Group
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
877-243-9104
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
75,844KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Cinnabar Metallic
- Interior Colour Whisper Beige seats
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 75,844 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration
Exterior
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
All Wheel Drive
Seating
Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
HD Radio
Windows
Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost
Comfort
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
HEADS UP DISPLAY
Telematics
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From The Humberview Group
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 4WD Crew Cab 143 WB SLE 158,502 KM $21,900 + tax & lic
2020 RAM ProMaster Cargo Van 3500 High Roof 159 WB EXT 13,565 KM $37,900 + tax & lic
2022 Lincoln Nautilus Reserve AWD 63,724 KM $29,900 + tax & lic
Email The Humberview Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
The Humberview Group
AutoPark Barrie
2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-243-XXXX(click to show)
$25,900
+ taxes & licensing>
The Humberview Group
877-243-9104
2022 Buick Envision