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Used 2022 Buick Envision AWD 4dr Avenir for sale in Innisfil, ON

2022 Buick Envision

75,844 KM

Details Features

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2022 Buick Envision

AWD 4dr Avenir

Watch This Vehicle
14378314.820811644?w=640&h=480&q=75&oid=33104

2022 Buick Envision

AWD 4dr Avenir

Location

The Humberview Group

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3

877-243-9104

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Contact Seller

$25,900

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
75,844KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cinnabar Metallic
  • Interior Colour Whisper Beige seats
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 75,844 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
4 Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Parking Aid
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Smart Device Integration

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
All Wheel Drive

Seating

Leather Seats
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
HD Radio

Windows

Panoramic Roof
Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

HEADS UP DISPLAY
Telematics
Active suspension
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Gasoline Fuel
Hands-Free Liftgate
Automatic Parking
Front collision mitigation
Aerial View Display System
Front Collision Warning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

AutoPark Barrie

2496 Doral Dr, Innisfil, ON L9S 0A3
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877-243-9104

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$25,900

+ taxes & licensing>

The Humberview Group

877-243-9104

2022 Buick Envision