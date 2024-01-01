2022 Jeep Cherokee

Menu
Fresh oil change, | Fully detailed, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Receiver Hitch, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness.

Trailhawk 3.2L V6 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat


Reviews:
* Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Heres a machine thats built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca

 

Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.

BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE

AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program
Shop online or in-store, any way you want it
Virtual trade estimate & appraisal
Virtual credit approval & eSignature
7-Day Money Back Guarantee*

The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 16 dealerships across Ontario, offering 14 brands and over 2500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.

SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQs retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.

*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)

2022 Jeep Cherokee

5 KM

$45,498

+ tax & licensing
2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk DEMO!!!

2022 Jeep Cherokee

Trailhawk DEMO!!!

Location

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

705-797-9700

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

5KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C4PJMBX7ND541687

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 46836D
  • Mileage 5 KM

Vehicle Description

Fresh oil change, | Fully detailed, 7 & 4 Pin Wiring Harness, Class III Receiver Hitch, Trailer Tow Group, Trailer Tow Wiring Harness.



Trailhawk 3.2L V6 4WD 9-Speed 948TE Automatic

Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat





Reviews:

* Cherokee owners tend to be most impressed with the performance of the available V6 engine, a smooth-riding suspension, a powerful and straightforward touchscreen interface, and push-button access to numerous traction-enhancing tools for use in a variety of challenging driving conditions. A flexible and handy cabin, as well as a relatively quiet highway drive, help round out the package. Here's a machine that's built to explore new trails and terrain, while providing a comfortable and compliant ride on the road and highway. Source: autoTRADER.ca




Note: This is a used demo vehicle. The price may include added aftermarket accessories. Please contact dealer for details and current mileage.



BUY WITH COMPLETE CONFIDENCE

AutoIQ Exclusive Pre-Owned Program

Shop online or in-store, any way you want it

Virtual trade estimate & appraisal

Virtual credit approval & eSignature

7-Day Money Back Guarantee*



The AutoIQ Dealership Group came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 16 dealerships across Ontario, offering 14 brands and over 2500 vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a significant purchase, and we want to ensure that you LOVE it! Whether you are purchasing a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we offer attractive financing rates and flexible terms, regardless of your credit.



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions excepted.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
9 Speed Automatic

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

3482 9th Line, Innisfil, ON L9S 3Z9

400 Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Ltd.

705-797-9700

2022 Jeep Cherokee