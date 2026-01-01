$55,995+ taxes & licensing
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
RST
Location
Lens Automotive
2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
519-587-5041
Certified
$55,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 29,442 KM
Vehicle Description
2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4x4
Price: $55,995 + Taxes & Licensing
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Vehicle Overview
This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST offers the ideal combination of proven V8 performance, advanced technology, and bold styling. With only 29,442 kilometres, this truck remains in like-new condition and provides an excellent opportunity to enjoy the benefits of a nearly new pickup while saving thousands compared to purchasing new.
Powered by Chevrolet’s dependable 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, the Silverado RST delivers impressive towing capability, responsive performance, and the durability expected from one of Canada’s most trusted full-size pickup trucks.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Comfort & Technology
Inside, the Silverado RST features a spacious and thoughtfully designed cabin equipped with heated front seating, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, and an intuitive touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Every feature has been designed to provide comfort, convenience, and connectivity whether you’re heading to work or out on a weekend adventure.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Safety & Capability
The Silverado is equipped with Chevrolet’s latest driver assistance technologies, including Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, and a Rear Vision Camera to help provide confidence behind the wheel. Combined with four-wheel drive and the powerful 5.3L V8 engine, this truck is ready for towing, hauling, and year-round Canadian driving conditions.
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Vehicle Highlights
✓ 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 Engine
✓ Four-Wheel Drive (4x4)
✓ Only 29,442 Kilometres
✓ Like-New Condition
✓ Clean Carfax Report Available
✓ Sold Safety Certified
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Manufacturer Warranty Remaining
• Comprehensive Manufacturer Warranty valid until September 18, 2027 or 60,000 kilometres
• Powertrain Warranty valid until September 18, 2029 or 100,000 kilometres
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Additional Services
• Financing Available Upon Request
• Extended Warranty Protection Available
• In-House Vehicle Servicing
• Rust Check Protection Services
━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━
Why Buy From Us?
For over 40 years, we have proudly served our community by providing quality vehicles and exceptional customer service. Backed by more than 25 five-star customer reviews, we are committed to offering a transparent, professional, and enjoyable purchasing experience before and after the sale.
Contact us today to arrange a viewing, discuss financing options, or request a copy of the Carfax report.
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Exterior
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Warranty
Comfort
Convenience
Seating
Powertrain
Security
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Lens Automotive
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Lens Automotive
Lens Automotive
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-587-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-587-5041