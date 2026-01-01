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<p>2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4x4</p><p>Price: $55,995 + Taxes & Licensing</p><p><strong>━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━</strong></p><p>Vehicle Overview</p><p>This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST offers the ideal combination of proven V8 performance, advanced technology, and bold styling. With only 29,442 kilometres, this truck remains in like-new condition and provides an excellent opportunity to enjoy the benefits of a nearly new pickup while saving thousands compared to purchasing new.</p><p>Powered by Chevrolet’s dependable 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, the Silverado RST delivers impressive towing capability, responsive performance, and the durability expected from one of Canada’s most trusted full-size pickup trucks.</p><p><strong>━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━</strong></p><p>Comfort & Technology</p><p>Inside, the Silverado RST features a spacious and thoughtfully designed cabin equipped with heated front seating, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, and an intuitive touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Every feature has been designed to provide comfort, convenience, and connectivity whether you’re heading to work or out on a weekend adventure.</p><p><strong>━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━</strong></p><p>Safety & Capability</p><p>The Silverado is equipped with Chevrolet’s latest driver assistance technologies, including Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, and a Rear Vision Camera to help provide confidence behind the wheel. Combined with four-wheel drive and the powerful 5.3L V8 engine, this truck is ready for towing, hauling, and year-round Canadian driving conditions.</p><p><strong>━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━</strong></p><p>Vehicle Highlights</p><p>✓ 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 Engine</p><p>✓ Four-Wheel Drive (4x4)</p><p>✓ Only 29,442 Kilometres</p><p>✓ Like-New Condition</p><p>✓ Clean Carfax Report Available</p><p>✓ Sold Safety Certified</p><p><strong>━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━</strong></p><p>Manufacturer Warranty Remaining</p><p>• Comprehensive Manufacturer Warranty valid until September 18, 2027 or 60,000 kilometres</p><p>• Powertrain Warranty valid until September 18, 2029 or 100,000 kilometres</p><p><strong>━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━</strong></p><p>Additional Services</p><p>• Financing Available Upon Request</p><p>• Extended Warranty Protection Available</p><p>• In-House Vehicle Servicing</p><p>• Rust Check Protection Services</p><p><strong>━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━</strong></p><p>Why Buy From Us?</p><p>For over 40 years, we have proudly served our community by providing quality vehicles and exceptional customer service. Backed by more than 25 five-star customer reviews, we are committed to offering a transparent, professional, and enjoyable purchasing experience before and after the sale.</p><p>Contact us today to arrange a viewing, discuss financing options, or request a copy of the Carfax report.</p>

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

29,442 KM

Details Description Features

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Watch This Vehicle
14432101

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

RST

Location

Lens Automotive

2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0

519-587-5041

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Contact Seller
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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$55,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
29,442KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 2GCUDEED0R1264688

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 29,442 KM

Vehicle Description

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST 4x4

Price: $55,995 + Taxes & Licensing

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Vehicle Overview

This 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 RST offers the ideal combination of proven V8 performance, advanced technology, and bold styling. With only 29,442 kilometres, this truck remains in like-new condition and provides an excellent opportunity to enjoy the benefits of a nearly new pickup while saving thousands compared to purchasing new.

Powered by Chevrolet’s dependable 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 engine, the Silverado RST delivers impressive towing capability, responsive performance, and the durability expected from one of Canada’s most trusted full-size pickup trucks.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Comfort & Technology

Inside, the Silverado RST features a spacious and thoughtfully designed cabin equipped with heated front seating, a heated steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, remote start, and an intuitive touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration. Every feature has been designed to provide comfort, convenience, and connectivity whether you’re heading to work or out on a weekend adventure.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Safety & Capability

The Silverado is equipped with Chevrolet’s latest driver assistance technologies, including Lane Keep Assist, Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, and a Rear Vision Camera to help provide confidence behind the wheel. Combined with four-wheel drive and the powerful 5.3L V8 engine, this truck is ready for towing, hauling, and year-round Canadian driving conditions.

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Vehicle Highlights

✓ 5.3L EcoTec3 V8 Engine

✓ Four-Wheel Drive (4x4)

✓ Only 29,442 Kilometres

✓ Like-New Condition

✓ Clean Carfax Report Available

✓ Sold Safety Certified

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Manufacturer Warranty Remaining

• Comprehensive Manufacturer Warranty valid until September 18, 2027 or 60,000 kilometres

• Powertrain Warranty valid until September 18, 2029 or 100,000 kilometres

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Additional Services

• Financing Available Upon Request

• Extended Warranty Protection Available

• In-House Vehicle Servicing

• Rust Check Protection Services

━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━━

Why Buy From Us?

For over 40 years, we have proudly served our community by providing quality vehicles and exceptional customer service. Backed by more than 25 five-star customer reviews, we are committed to offering a transparent, professional, and enjoyable purchasing experience before and after the sale.

Contact us today to arrange a viewing, discuss financing options, or request a copy of the Carfax report.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Departure Assist
Lane Keeping Assist

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Remote Engine Start
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
WiFi Hotspot
Wireless Charger

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Balance of Factory Warranty

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Proximity Key

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Security

Automatic High Beams

Additional Features

Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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2002 Main St., Jarvis, ON N0A 1J0
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$55,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Lens Automotive

519-587-5041

2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500