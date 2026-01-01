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<b>Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control</b><br> <br> The Toyota RAV4 stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment. This 2014 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 140,000 km. Its nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.<br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2014 Toyota RAV4

140,000 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
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2014 Toyota RAV4

LE

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14209949

2014 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
140,000KM
VIN 2T3BFREV4EW143066

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Air Conditioning, Remote Keyless Entry, Power Seats, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control

The Toyota RAV4 stands out in the competitive compact SUV segment. This 2014 Toyota RAV4 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 140,000 km. It's nice in colour. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 90+ used cars and trucks and 60+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2014 Toyota RAV4