2015 Jeep Cherokee
North - Bluetooth - Fog Lamps
2015 Jeep Cherokee
North - Bluetooth - Fog Lamps
Used
209,022KM
VIN 1C4PJMCB7FW744703
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 209,022 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!
According to Edmunds, the Jeep Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. This 2015 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 209,022 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCB7FW744703.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Additional Features
SiriusXM
2015 Jeep Cherokee