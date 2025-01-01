Menu
According to Edmunds, the Jeep Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that its civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. This 2015 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 209,022 kms. Its brilliant black crystal pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata.

2015 Jeep Cherokee

209,022 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2015 Jeep Cherokee

North - Bluetooth - Fog Lamps

12093442

2015 Jeep Cherokee

North - Bluetooth - Fog Lamps

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
209,022KM
VIN 1C4PJMCB7FW744703

  • Exterior Colour Brilliant black crystal pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 209,022 KM

Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, SiriusXM, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning!

According to Edmunds, the Jeep Cherokee can deliver plenty of off-roading capability, but the bigger story is that it's civilized and comfortable enough to drive to work every day. This 2015 Jeep Cherokee is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 209,022 kms. It's brilliant black crystal pearl in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 184HP 2.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Fog Lamps, Siriusxm, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=1C4PJMCB7FW744703.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 100+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Air Conditioning

Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control

Fog Lamps

SiriusXM

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

2015 Jeep Cherokee