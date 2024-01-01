Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> Theres plenty of curb appeal in the 2016 Kia Forte - thecarconnection.com This 2016 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 126,244 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Fortes trim level is Auto EX SE. Upgrade to this Forte EX SE and be treated to some extra nice features. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, a USB port, SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, air conditioning, a rear view camera, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2016 Kia Forte

126,244 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Kia Forte

Auto EX SE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Kia Forte

Auto EX SE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth

Location

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
126,244KM
Used
VIN KNAFX4A81G5465379

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P1729A
  • Mileage 126,244 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

There's plenty of curb appeal in the 2016 Kia Forte - thecarconnection.com This 2016 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 126,244 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Forte's trim level is Auto EX SE. Upgrade to this Forte EX SE and be treated to some extra nice features. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, a USB port, SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, air conditioning, a rear view camera, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
Bluetooth

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

Rear View Camera

Additional Features

SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2022 Cadillac CTS Sport SPORT, SUNROOF, AWD, BREMBO BRAKES, BOSE, CLIMATE PACKAGE for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 Cadillac CTS Sport SPORT, SUNROOF, AWD, BREMBO BRAKES, BOSE, CLIMATE PACKAGE 37,745 KM $41,900 + tax & lic
Used 2019 GMC Acadia SLE - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto - $190 B/W for sale in Nepean, ON
2019 GMC Acadia SLE - Aluminum Wheels - Android Auto - $190 B/W 86,754 KM $26,499 + tax & lic
Used 2021 Mazda CX-30 GS - Heated Seats for sale in Kanata, ON
2021 Mazda CX-30 GS - Heated Seats 88,534 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-714-XXXX

(click to show)

613-714-8880

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-714-8880

Contact Seller
2016 Kia Forte