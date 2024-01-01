$CALL+ tax & licensing
2016 Kia Forte
Auto EX SE - Heated Seats - Bluetooth
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
126,244KM
Used
VIN KNAFX4A81G5465379
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P1729A
- Mileage 126,244 KM
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
There's plenty of curb appeal in the 2016 Kia Forte - thecarconnection.com This 2016 Kia Forte is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This sedan has 126,244 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 173HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Forte's trim level is Auto EX SE. Upgrade to this Forte EX SE and be treated to some extra nice features. It comes with an AM/FM CD/MP3 player with an aux jack, a USB port, SiriusXM and Bluetooth, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio and cruise control, air conditioning, a rear view camera, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights, Air Conditioning.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
Bluetooth
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
SiriusXM
