<b>Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!</b><br> <br> This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2016 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 111,900 kms. Its blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Rogues trim level is SL. Upgrade to a new level of comfort and technology with this Rogue SL. It comes with all-wheel drive, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose nine-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, an around view monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2016 Nissan Rogue

111,900 KM

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

111,900KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 111,900 KM

Vehicle Description

Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera!

This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2016 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 111,900 kms. It's blue in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is SL. Upgrade to a new level of comfort and technology with this Rogue SL. It comes with all-wheel drive, navigation, Bluetooth, SiriusXM, Bose nine-speaker premium audio, leather seats which are heated in front, an around view monitor, dual-zone automatic climate control, a power liftgate, blind spot warning, forward emergency braking, and much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Navigation, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Premium Sound Package, Power Tailgate.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Interior

Navigation
Rear View Camera

Exterior

Power Tailgate

Additional Features

Premium Sound Package

