2016 Nissan Rogue
SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
2016 Nissan Rogue
SV - Bluetooth - Heated Seats
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
200,148KM
Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV9GC887423
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 200,148 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!
Whether you're running errands around town or eating up miles on the highway, this Nissan Rogue is a capable companion. This 2016 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 200,148 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV. The SV trim brings a nice blend of features and value to this Rogue. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, six-speaker audio, a rearview camera, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, heated front seats, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lights, automatic headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Seating
Heated Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Interior
Rear View Camera
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
2016 Nissan Rogue