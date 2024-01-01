Menu
<b>Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!</b><br> <br> Whether youre running errands around town or eating up miles on the highway, this Nissan Rogue is a capable companion. This 2016 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 200,148 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Rogues trim level is SV. The SV trim brings a nice blend of features and value to this Rogue. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, six-speaker audio, a rearview camera, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, heated front seats, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lights, automatic headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights. <br> <br/><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2016 Nissan Rogue

200,148 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

Used
VIN 5N1AT2MV9GC887423

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 200,148 KM

Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels!

Whether you're running errands around town or eating up miles on the highway, this Nissan Rogue is a capable companion. This 2016 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 200,148 kms. It's white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Rogue's trim level is SV. The SV trim brings a nice blend of features and value to this Rogue. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, six-speaker audio, a rearview camera, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, heated front seats, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lights, automatic headlights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Siriusxm, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights.


*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 90+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels

Heated Seats

Bluetooth

Rear View Camera

SiriusXM

Myers Kanata Nissan

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
