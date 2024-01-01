$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV - Heated Seats - Remote Start
2017 Nissan Rogue
SV - Heated Seats - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
100,056KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 5N1AT2MV7HC860223
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,056 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, SiriusXM!
This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2017 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 100,056 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV. The SV trim brings a nice blend of features and value to this Rogue. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, remote start, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, heated front seats, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Bluetooth.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
This Nissan Rogue boasts appealing looks, advanced safety features, and impressive creature comforts. This 2017 Nissan Rogue is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 100,056 kms. It's orange in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 170HP 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Rogue's trim level is SV. The SV trim brings a nice blend of features and value to this Rogue. It comes with Bluetooth hands-free phone system, SiriusXM, a USB port, a rearview camera, remote start, a folding, sliding, reclining second-row bench seat, heated front seats, air conditioning, power windows, power doors, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Remote Start, Aluminum Wheels, Siriusxm, Bluetooth.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 70+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Rear View Camera
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Additional Features
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2022 Hyundai Elantra Ultimate 43,769 KM $26,998 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GT-SKY - Sunroof - Navigation 94,644 KM $13,398 + tax & lic
2020 Subaru Forester Limited - Navigation - Sunroof 25,085 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2017 Nissan Rogue