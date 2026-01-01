$17,075+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2019 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk - Off Road Ready - $57.59 /Wk
2019 Jeep Compass
Trailhawk - Off Road Ready - $57.59 /Wk
Location
Myers Automotive Group
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-592-8883
$17,075
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
120,003KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB0KT837360
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 120,003 KM
Vehicle Description
Off Road Ready, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless n' Go, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!
The functional nature of the all new Jeep Compass is exactly what you would expect from such an impressive compact SUV. This 2019 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes and a convenient driver experience, this all new Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This ground up re-design integrated the modern world with all of the latest safety and technology.
This SUV has 120,003 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Compass's trim level is Trailhawk. This 4x4 Trailhawk is equipped with skid plate protection, increased ground clearance, and signature front and rear Ruby Red tow hooks. This strong and attractive SUV stands apart from all others, with a unique front and rear fascia, a black roof and a black anti-glare hood decal. This amazing SUV also comes with leather-faced seats with Ombré mesh inserts and ruby ded accent stitching, a larger 8.4 inch colour touch screen that includes Jeeps new UConnect 4 media system, dual zone climate control, Parkview rear backup camera and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Ready, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless n' Go, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Steaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB0KT837360.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $57.59 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
The functional nature of the all new Jeep Compass is exactly what you would expect from such an impressive compact SUV. This 2019 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes and a convenient driver experience, this all new Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This ground up re-design integrated the modern world with all of the latest safety and technology.
This SUV has 120,003 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Compass's trim level is Trailhawk. This 4x4 Trailhawk is equipped with skid plate protection, increased ground clearance, and signature front and rear Ruby Red tow hooks. This strong and attractive SUV stands apart from all others, with a unique front and rear fascia, a black roof and a black anti-glare hood decal. This amazing SUV also comes with leather-faced seats with Ombré mesh inserts and ruby ded accent stitching, a larger 8.4 inch colour touch screen that includes Jeeps new UConnect 4 media system, dual zone climate control, Parkview rear backup camera and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Ready, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless n' Go, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Steaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB0KT837360.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $57.59 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.
Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)
This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Interior
Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Apple CarPlay
Additional Features
Touch Screen
Keyless N' Go
Off Road Ready
Bluetooth Steaming Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2021 Buick Encore GX Essence 114,705 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2018 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE - Low Mileage 85,620 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Custom - Apple CarPlay 162,000 KM $28,998 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Hyundai
400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
613-592-XXXX(click to show)
$17,075
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-592-8883
2019 Jeep Compass