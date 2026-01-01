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<b>Off Road Ready, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless n Go, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!</b><br> <br> The functional nature of the all new Jeep Compass is exactly what you would expect from such an impressive compact SUV. This 2019 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Kanata.<br> <br>From the first look inside this amazing SUV, youll know that youre surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes and a convenient driver experience, this all new Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This ground up re-design integrated the modern world with all of the latest safety and technology.<br> <br>This SUV has 120,003 km. Its nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the <a href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=y+K0VOgFTdUf5Hc7IaHfEmvt62NIO+Kn target=_blank>CARFAX Report</a>. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. <br> <br> Our Compasss trim level is Trailhawk. This 4x4 Trailhawk is equipped with skid plate protection, increased ground clearance, and signature front and rear Ruby Red tow hooks. This strong and attractive SUV stands apart from all others, with a unique front and rear fascia, a black roof and a black anti-glare hood decal. This amazing SUV also comes with leather-faced seats with Ombré mesh inserts and ruby ded accent stitching, a larger 8.4 inch colour touch screen that includes Jeeps new UConnect 4 media system, dual zone climate control, Parkview rear backup camera and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Ready, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless n Go, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Steaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry.<br> To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this <a href=http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB0KT837360 target=_blank>http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB0KT837360</a>. <br/><br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/</a><br> <br/>Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of <b>$57.59</b> with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br><br>Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)<br> <br>This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.<br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2019 Jeep Compass

120,003 KM

Details Description Features

$17,075

+ taxes & licensing
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Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2019 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk - Off Road Ready - $57.59 /Wk

Watch This Vehicle
14184494

2019 Jeep Compass

Trailhawk - Off Road Ready - $57.59 /Wk

Location

Myers Automotive Group

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-592-8883

Contact Seller

$17,075

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
120,003KM
VIN 3C4NJDDB0KT837360

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 120,003 KM

Vehicle Description

Off Road Ready, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless n' Go, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto!

The functional nature of the all new Jeep Compass is exactly what you would expect from such an impressive compact SUV. This 2019 Jeep Compass is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

From the first look inside this amazing SUV, you'll know that you're surrounded in greatness. With stunning interior and exterior finishes and a convenient driver experience, this all new Jeep Compass is ready to tackle whatever you put in front of it. This ground up re-design integrated the modern world with all of the latest safety and technology.

This SUV has 120,003 km. It's nice in colour and is completely accident free based on the CARFAX Report. It has an Automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.

Our Compass's trim level is Trailhawk. This 4x4 Trailhawk is equipped with skid plate protection, increased ground clearance, and signature front and rear Ruby Red tow hooks. This strong and attractive SUV stands apart from all others, with a unique front and rear fascia, a black roof and a black anti-glare hood decal. This amazing SUV also comes with leather-faced seats with Ombré mesh inserts and ruby ded accent stitching, a larger 8.4 inch colour touch screen that includes Jeeps new UConnect 4 media system, dual zone climate control, Parkview rear backup camera and so much more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Off Road Ready, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless n' Go, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth Steaming Audio, Remote Keyless Entry.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.chrysler.com/hostd/windowsticker/getWindowStickerPdf.do?vin=3C4NJDDB0KT837360.


To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.myerskanatahyundai.com/finance/

Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of $57.59 with $0 down for 96 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details.

Smart buyers buy at Myers where all cars come Myers Certified including a 1 year tire and road hazard warranty (some conditions apply, see dealer for full details.)

This vehicle is located at Myers Kanata Hyundai 400-2500 Palladium Dr Kanata, Ontario.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 40+ used cars and trucks and 160+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Remote Keyless Entry

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Apple CarPlay

Additional Features

Touch Screen
Keyless N' Go
Off Road Ready
Bluetooth Steaming Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kanata Hyundai

400-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
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$17,075

+ taxes & licensing>

Myers Automotive Group

613-592-8883

2019 Jeep Compass