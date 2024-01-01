$30,996+ tax & licensing
2020 Audi Q3
Komfort 45 TFSI quattro - Sunroof
2020 Audi Q3
Komfort 45 TFSI quattro - Sunroof
Location
Myers Automotive Group
501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-596-8989
$30,996
+ taxes & licensing
69,935KM
Used
VIN WA1AECF34L1024738
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # P3458
- Mileage 69,935 KM
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel!
Compare at $31926 - Our Price is just $30996!
The Q3 is the refreshed modern, roomy, comfortable compact SUV with a strikingly beautiful design and excellent on road capabilities. This 2020 Audi Q3 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.
With plenty of style and Audi's sporty design language, this aggressive 2020 Q3 is packed full of modern technology and luxurious features. The capability and utility in this compact crossover is second to none, with tons of extra space for all of your passengers. With an improved driving position the Q3's cabin is more luxurious, featuring ambient interior lighting, a fully digital gauge cluster, and contrasting microsuede on the dashboard and doors.This SUV has 69,935 kms. It's mythos black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Q3's trim level is Komfort 45 TFSI quattro. This Q3 Komfort packs a big punch in a desirable package with a dual row sunroof, heated leather bucket seats, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, remote cargo access, voice activated LCD touch screen infotainment with Audi smartphone interface, and a rear backup camera. This small crossover does not fall short on style with a dual tailpipe, aluminum alloy wheels, a chrome grille, automatic LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Mitigation, Led Lights.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44
Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Sunroof
Power Liftgate
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Mitigation
Interior
Heated Steering Wheel
Convenience
Proximity Key
Media / Nav / Comm
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Additional Features
LED Lights
SiriusXM
