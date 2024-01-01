Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel!</b><br> <br> Compare at $31926 - Our Price is just $30996! <br> <br> The Q3 is the refreshed modern, roomy, comfortable compact SUV with a strikingly beautiful design and excellent on road capabilities. This 2020 Audi Q3 is fresh on our lot in Kanata. <br> <br>With plenty of style and Audis sporty design language, this aggressive 2020 Q3 is packed full of modern technology and luxurious features. The capability and utility in this compact crossover is second to none, with tons of extra space for all of your passengers. With an improved driving position the Q3s cabin is more luxurious, featuring ambient interior lighting, a fully digital gauge cluster, and contrasting microsuede on the dashboard and doors.This SUV has 69,935 kms. Its mythos black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. <br> <br> Our Q3s trim level is Komfort 45 TFSI quattro. This Q3 Komfort packs a big punch in a desirable package with a dual row sunroof, heated leather bucket seats, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, remote cargo access, voice activated LCD touch screen infotainment with Audi smartphone interface, and a rear backup camera. This small crossover does not fall short on style with a dual tailpipe, aluminum alloy wheels, a chrome grille, automatic LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Mitigation, Led Lights. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44 target=_blank>https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44</a><br><br> <br/><br>Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.<br><br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

2020 Audi Q3

69,935 KM

Details Description Features

$30,996

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2020 Audi Q3

Komfort 45 TFSI quattro - Sunroof

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Audi Q3

Komfort 45 TFSI quattro - Sunroof

Location

Myers Automotive Group

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-596-8989

Contact Seller

$30,996

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
69,935KM
Used
VIN WA1AECF34L1024738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # P3458
  • Mileage 69,935 KM

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel!

Compare at $31926 - Our Price is just $30996!

The Q3 is the refreshed modern, roomy, comfortable compact SUV with a strikingly beautiful design and excellent on road capabilities. This 2020 Audi Q3 is fresh on our lot in Kanata.

With plenty of style and Audi's sporty design language, this aggressive 2020 Q3 is packed full of modern technology and luxurious features. The capability and utility in this compact crossover is second to none, with tons of extra space for all of your passengers. With an improved driving position the Q3's cabin is more luxurious, featuring ambient interior lighting, a fully digital gauge cluster, and contrasting microsuede on the dashboard and doors.This SUV has 69,935 kms. It's mythos black metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 228HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.

Our Q3's trim level is Komfort 45 TFSI quattro. This Q3 Komfort packs a big punch in a desirable package with a dual row sunroof, heated leather bucket seats, a heated leather steering wheel, proximity key with push button start, remote cargo access, voice activated LCD touch screen infotainment with Audi smartphone interface, and a rear backup camera. This small crossover does not fall short on style with a dual tailpipe, aluminum alloy wheels, a chrome grille, automatic LED lighting, fog lamps, and perimeter lights. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Power Liftgate, Heated Steering Wheel, Forward Collision Mitigation, Led Lights.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myersvw.ca/en/form/new/financing-request-step-1/44



Backed by Myers Exclusive NO Charge Engine/Transmission for life program lends itself for your peace of mind and you can buy with confidence. Call one of our experienced Sales Representatives today and book your very own test drive! Why buy from us? Move with the Myers Automotive Group since 1942! We take all trade-ins - Appraisers on site - Full safety inspection including e-testing and professional detailing prior delivery! Every vehicle comes with a free Car Proof History report.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS, VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLES (eg.BMW, INFINITI, CADILLAC, LEXUS...). FINANCING OPTIONS NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES MARKED AS-IS OR AS-TRADED.
Come by and check out our fleet of 30+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Sunroof
Power Liftgate

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

REAR CAMERA
Forward Collision Mitigation

Interior

Heated Steering Wheel

Convenience

Proximity Key

Media / Nav / Comm

SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio

Additional Features

LED Lights
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation - Remote Start for sale in Orleans, ON
2019 GMC Sierra 1500 Elevation - Remote Start 112,571 KM $37,235 + tax & lic
Used 2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Elevation ELEVATION, DBL CAB, FRONT BUCKETS, REMOTE START, 5.3 V8 for sale in Ottawa, ON
2022 GMC Sierra 1500 Limited Elevation ELEVATION, DBL CAB, FRONT BUCKETS, REMOTE START, 5.3 V8 47,852 KM $45,500 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mercedes-Benz A Class QUATTRO A220 4MATIC, BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, REAR CAMERA, HEATED SEATS for sale in Ottawa, ON
2020 Mercedes-Benz A Class QUATTRO A220 4MATIC, BLACK ON BLACK LEATHER, REAR CAMERA, HEATED SEATS 90,521 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Volkswagen

501-2500 Palladium Dr, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

Call Dealer

613-596-XXXX

(click to show)

613-596-8989

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$30,996

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-596-8989

Contact Seller
2020 Audi Q3