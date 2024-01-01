Menu
Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!

The Ford Escape has been redesigned to be more powerful, more comfortable, and more stylish. This 2021 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 47,976 kms. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escapes trim level is SEL. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SEL is a wise choice as it comes loaded with heated seats and a power driver seat with premium ActiveX material, unique aluminum wheels and Fords SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leatherette steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter, plus exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.

To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9H96MUA55443.

*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)

2021 Ford Escape

47,976 KM

Myers Automotive Group

500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2

613-714-8880

47,976KM
Used
VIN 1FMCU9H96MUA55443

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23-0464A
  • Mileage 47,976 KM

Vehicle Description

Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!

The Ford Escape has been redesigned to be more powerful, more comfortable, and more stylish. This 2021 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 47,976 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Escape's trim level is SEL. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SEL is a wise choice as it comes loaded with heated seats and a power driver seat with premium ActiveX material, unique aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leatherette steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter, plus exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9H96MUA55443.



*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o

Vehicle Features

Seating

Heated Seats

Interior

remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Proximity Key

Safety

Lane Keep Assist

Media / Nav / Comm

Android Auto
Streaming Audio

Additional Features

Park Assist
Sync
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Ford Co-Pilot360

