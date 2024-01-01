$CALL+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2021 Ford Escape
SEL - Power Liftgate - Park Assist
2021 Ford Escape
SEL - Power Liftgate - Park Assist
Location
Myers Automotive Group
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
613-714-8880
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
47,976KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU9H96MUA55443
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23-0464A
- Mileage 47,976 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels!
The Ford Escape has been redesigned to be more powerful, more comfortable, and more stylish. This 2021 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 47,976 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is SEL. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SEL is a wise choice as it comes loaded with heated seats and a power driver seat with premium ActiveX material, unique aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leatherette steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter, plus exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9H96MUA55443.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
The Ford Escape has been redesigned to be more powerful, more comfortable, and more stylish. This 2021 Ford Escape is fresh on our lot in Kanata. This SUV has 47,976 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 250HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Escape's trim level is SEL. Upgrading to this Ford Escape SEL is a wise choice as it comes loaded with heated seats and a power driver seat with premium ActiveX material, unique aluminum wheels and Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system complete with a large touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Additional features include a power rear liftgate, heated leatherette steering wheel, SiriusXM radio, FordPass Connect 4G LTE, automatic climate control, a smart device remote starter, plus exterior chrome accents. For added convenience and safety this Ford Escape also comes with a 60-40 split-folding rear seat, remote keyless entry with a proximity key, plus Ford Co-Pilot360 that features lane keep assist, a rear view camera with rear parking sensors, blind spot detection, automatic emergency braking and cross traffic alert. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Power Liftgate, Park Assist, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Aluminum Wheels, Android Auto, Apple Carplay.
To view the original window sticker for this vehicle view this http://www.windowsticker.forddirect.com/windowsticker.pdf?vin=1FMCU9H96MUA55443.
*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 80+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kanata. o~o
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Seating
Heated Seats
Interior
remote start
Heated Steering Wheel
Apple CarPlay
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Power Liftgate
Comfort
Climate Control
Convenience
Proximity Key
Safety
Lane Keep Assist
Media / Nav / Comm
Android Auto
Streaming Audio
Additional Features
Park Assist
Sync
Blind Spot Detection
TOUCHSCREEN
Ford Co-Pilot360
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Myers Automotive Group
2018 Cadillac ATS Sedan Premium Luxury AWD PREMIUM, AWD, V6, SUNROOF, NAV, 19" WHEELS, MINT!!! 51,803 KM $28,000 + tax & lic
2013 Ford Edge SEL - Bluetooth - SYNC - SiriusXM 183,240 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2021 Hyundai Elantra Preferred IVT - Heated Seats 19,346 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Myers Automotive Group
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group
Myers Kanata Nissan
500 Palladium Dr #901, Kanata, ON K2V 1E2
Call Dealer
613-714-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Myers Automotive Group
613-714-8880
2021 Ford Escape