2016 Chevrolet Malibu
Limited LT - Sunroof - Remote Start
Location
Myers Automotive Group
104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0
613-258-3403
Used
VIN 1G11C5SA6GU149653
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 24-202A
- Mileage 0
Vehicle Description
Sunroof, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!
This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited is for sale today.
Here's to the strong, silent type. The 2016 Malibu Limited embodies just that in its smooth performance and handling. This Malibu proves that the beauty of purposeful design is more than skin-deep. Ultra-high-strength steel is used throughout for a structure designed to be exceptionally strong, rigid, and very quiet. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes help ensure reliable stopping performance, while the tuned suspension provides responsive handling. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.
Our Malibu Limited's trim level is LT. The 1LT was engineered to convey an element of real sophistication for your day-to-day driving needs. This Malibu is trimmed with convenience and entertainment features including a 7-inch color touchscreen display, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a USB port, cruise control, air conditioning, OnStar, remote keyless entry, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Bluetooth.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/
Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.
For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels
Interior
remote start
Remote Keyless Entry
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth
Safety
Onstar
REAR CAMERA
Additional Features
Park Assist
SiriusXM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
