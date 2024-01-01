Menu
Account
Sign In
<b>Sunroof, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!</b><br> <br> This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited is for sale today. <br> <br>Heres to the strong, silent type. The 2016 Malibu Limited embodies just that in its smooth performance and handling. This Malibu proves that the beauty of purposeful design is more than skin-deep. Ultra-high-strength steel is used throughout for a structure designed to be exceptionally strong, rigid, and very quiet. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes help ensure reliable stopping performance, while the tuned suspension provides responsive handling. Its nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Malibu Limiteds trim level is LT. The 1LT was engineered to convey an element of real sophistication for your day-to-day driving needs. This Malibu is trimmed with convenience and entertainment features including a 7-inch color touchscreen display, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a USB port, cruise control, air conditioning, OnStar, remote keyless entry, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Bluetooth. <br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/ target=_blank>https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/</a><br><br> <br/><br>Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors. <br><br>For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: <a href=https://www.myerskanatagm.ca/myers-engine-transmission-for-life/>Life Time Coverage</a>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Limited LT - Sunroof - Remote Start

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Chevrolet Malibu

Limited LT - Sunroof - Remote Start

Location

Myers Automotive Group

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-3403

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
CALL
Used
VIN 1G11C5SA6GU149653

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 24-202A
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

Sunroof, Remote Start, SiriusXM, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry!

This 2016 Chevrolet Malibu Limited is for sale today.

Here's to the strong, silent type. The 2016 Malibu Limited embodies just that in its smooth performance and handling. This Malibu proves that the beauty of purposeful design is more than skin-deep. Ultra-high-strength steel is used throughout for a structure designed to be exceptionally strong, rigid, and very quiet. Four-wheel antilock disc brakes help ensure reliable stopping performance, while the tuned suspension provides responsive handling. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.5L 4 Cylinder Engine.

Our Malibu Limited's trim level is LT. The 1LT was engineered to convey an element of real sophistication for your day-to-day driving needs. This Malibu is trimmed with convenience and entertainment features including a 7-inch color touchscreen display, Bluetooth, SiriusXM satellite radio, a USB port, cruise control, air conditioning, OnStar, remote keyless entry, and more. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Remote Start, Siriusxm, Rear Camera, Remote Keyless Entry, Park Assist, Bluetooth.

To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.myerskemptvillegm.ca/finance/



Myers deals with almost every major lender and can offer the most competitive financing options available. All of our premium used vehicles are fully detailed, subjected to a minimum 150 point inspection and are fully backed by the dealership and General Motors.

For more details on our Myers Exclusive Engine Transmission for life coverage, follow this link: Life Time Coverage*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KM'S EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...) o~o

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Sunroof
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

remote start
Remote Keyless Entry

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Safety

Onstar
REAR CAMERA

Additional Features

Park Assist
SiriusXM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Myers Automotive Group

Used 2018 Nissan Murano AWD SL for sale in Orleans, ON
2018 Nissan Murano AWD SL 90,122 KM $23,888 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Nissan Rogue FWD S - Heated Seats for sale in Orleans, ON
2020 Nissan Rogue FWD S - Heated Seats 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Volkswagen Golf Execline for sale in Ottawa, ON
2019 Volkswagen Golf Execline 100,254 KM $23,521 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Myers Automotive Group

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Myers Automotive Group

Myers Automotive Group

Myers Kemptville Chev Buick GMC

104 Elvira St E, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

Call Dealer

613-258-XXXX

(click to show)

613-258-3403

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Myers Automotive Group

613-258-3403

Contact Seller
2016 Chevrolet Malibu