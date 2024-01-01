Menu
Heated Steering and Seats ! Alloy Wheels ! BackupCam ! Pwr Windows ! Cruise ! Air ! Fog Lights !

2018 Kia Soul

177,000 KM

Details

$11,995

$11,995 + tax & licensing
2018 Kia Soul

EX+ Heated Steering and Seats!

2018 Kia Soul

EX+ Heated Steering and Seats!

Location

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-2727

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KNDJP3A58J7574995

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Steering and Seats ! Alloy Wheels ! BackupCam ! Pwr Windows ! Cruise ! Air ! Fog Lights !

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Motortrendz

Motortrendz

2705 County Road 43, Kemptville, ON K0G 1J0

613-258-XXXX

613-258-2727

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Motortrendz

613-258-2727

2018 Kia Soul