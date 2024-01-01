Menu
<b>Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Heated Seats, SiriusXM, Aluminum Wheels, Fog Lights</b><br> <br> Compare at $20590 - Our Price is just $19990! <br> <br> More fun to drive, more advanced technology, more surprises. Kia has packed almost everything into the 2017 Soul. This 2017 Kia Soul is for sale today in Manotick. <br> <br>The 2017 Souls eye-catching exterior now has an interior to match. From luxurious soft-touch materials throughout to tailored headrests and LED mood lighting, the Souls richly appointed interior stands out from the crowd. With the 2017 Kia Souls tiny parking footprint, its very easy to maneuver in tight spaces, yet it still offers impressive interior space thanks to the boxy design. Adults fit comfortably in the back seat, which isnt always the case with most other vehicles this size. This SUV has 76,142 kms. Its white in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 161HP 2.0L 4 Cylinder Engine. <br> <br> Our Souls trim level is EX. Upgrade to this Soul EX for some nice extra features and a great value. It comes with Bluetooth, an AM/FM CD player with SiriusXM, an aux jack, and a USB port, a leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio control, air conditioning, cruise control, three selective drive modes, a rearview camera, heated front seats, aluminum wheels, fog lights, and more.<br> <br>To apply right now for financing use this link : <a href=https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en target=_blank>https://CreditOnline.dealertrack.ca/Web/Default.aspx?Token=3206df1a-492e-4453-9f18-918b5245c510&Lang=en</a><br><br> <br/><br> Buy this vehicle now for the lowest weekly payment of <b>$87.56</b> with $0 down for 72 months @ 10.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - and licensing fees ). See dealer for details. <br> <br>If youre looking for a Dodge, Ram, Jeep, and Chrysler dealership in Ottawa that always goes above and beyond for you, visit Myers Manotick Dodge today! Were more than just great cars. We provide the kind of world-class Dodge service experience near Kanata that will make you a Myers customer for life. And with fabulous perks like extended service hours, our 30-day tire price guarantee, the Myers No Charge Engine/Transmission for Life program, and complimentary shuttle service, its no wonder were a top choice for drivers everywhere. Get more with Myers! <br>*LIFETIME ENGINE TRANSMISSION WARRANTY NOT AVAILABLE ON VEHICLES WITH KMS EXCEEDING 140,000KM, VEHICLES 8 YEARS & OLDER, OR HIGHLINE BRAND VEHICLE(eg. BMW, INFINITI. CADILLAC, LEXUS...)<br> Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 120+ new cars and trucks for sale in Manotick. o~o

2017 Kia Soul

76,142 KM

$19,990

+ tax & licensing
2017 Kia Soul

EX - $87.56 /Wk

2017 Kia Soul

EX - $87.56 /Wk

Myers Automotive Group

5791 Prince of Wales Dr, Ottawa, ON K4M 1A5

888-378-6064

$19,990

+ taxes & licensing

76,142KM
Used
VIN KNDJP3A58H7426677

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # C12917
  • Mileage 76,142 KM

