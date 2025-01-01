Menu
2013 Jeep Wrangler

120,596 KM

Details Features

$20,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4DR SAHARA

12095680

2013 Jeep Wrangler

4WD 4DR SAHARA

Location

Motor One Canada

792 Broadway St. Unit B, Kincardine, ON N2Z 2G1

888-286-2765

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,596KM
Good Condition
VIN 1C4BJWEG1DL595296

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # wra1
  • Mileage 120,596 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2013 Jeep Wrangler