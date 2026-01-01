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2018 Chevrolet Trax
LS - $89 B/W
2018 Chevrolet Trax
LS - $89 B/W
Location
Myers Automotive Group
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$11,998
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
117,625KM
VIN 3GNCJKSB9JL393271
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 117,625 KM
Vehicle Description
Bluetooth, Rear View Camera, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Power Windows
Comfort, function and a whole lot of style packed in this eco SUV. This 2018 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip.
This SUV has 117,625 km. It's nice in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Trax's trim level is LS. The 2018 Trax LS comes with a 7 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth connectivity, durable cloth seats and driver power lumbar, a 6 speaker audio system with a UBS plugin, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stabilitrak, 10 standard air bags, a rear vision camera plus power windows, power lock and keyless remote entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $88.94 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Comfort, function and a whole lot of style packed in this eco SUV. This 2018 Chevrolet Trax is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
The Chevy Trax is a small SUV that's larger than life. This Trax brings good looks and street smarts together in a vehicle built for active city life. Athletic and contemporary styling helps you make an entrance wherever you go and its comfortable interior takes the edge off the daily commute by adding a little more fun to every trip.
This SUV has 117,625 km. It's nice in colour. It has a Manual transmission and is powered by a smooth engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details.
Our Trax's trim level is LS. The 2018 Trax LS comes with a 7 inch colour touch screen display, bluetooth connectivity, durable cloth seats and driver power lumbar, a 6 speaker audio system with a UBS plugin, steering wheel mounted audio controls, Stabilitrak, 10 standard air bags, a rear vision camera plus power windows, power lock and keyless remote entry.
To apply right now for financing use this link: https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
Buy this vehicle now for the lowest bi-weekly payment of $88.94 with $0 down for 84 months @ 8.99% APR O.A.C. ( Plus applicable taxes - Plus applicable fees ). See dealer for details.
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 50+ used cars and trucks and 190+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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$11,998
+ taxes & licensing>
Myers Automotive Group
613-549-1311
2018 Chevrolet Trax