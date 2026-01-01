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<p><strong>The 2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> Featuring a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 Ecotec engine, all-wheel drive, achieving an <strong>estimated 9.0 L/100km city and 7.7 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. </strong>The Sport Touring trim delivers premium cloth seating with leatherette bolsters, includes heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and Buick IntelliLink 8-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a 6-speaker audio system. Buick Driver Confidence includes Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, and a Rear Vision Camera. Additional features include keyless open and start, cruise control, a clean CARFAX and so much more.</span></p>

2019 Buick Encore

129,127 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Buick Encore

Sport Touring REMOTE START - BACKUP CAM

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14157706

2019 Buick Encore

Sport Touring REMOTE START - BACKUP CAM

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
129,127KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL4CJ1SB3KB944715

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Maroon
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11712
  • Mileage 129,127 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring Featuring a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 Ecotec engine, all-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 9.0 L/100km city and 7.7 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Sport Touring trim delivers premium cloth seating with leatherette bolsters, includes heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and Buick IntelliLink 8-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a 6-speaker audio system. Buick Driver Confidence includes Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, and a Rear Vision Camera. Additional features include keyless open and start, cruise control, a clean CARFAX and so much more.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Buick Encore