$14,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Buick Encore
Sport Touring REMOTE START - BACKUP CAM
2019 Buick Encore
Sport Touring REMOTE START - BACKUP CAM
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Maroon
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11712
- Mileage 129,127 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Buick Encore Sport Touring Featuring a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 Ecotec engine, all-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 9.0 L/100km city and 7.7 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Sport Touring trim delivers premium cloth seating with leatherette bolsters, includes heated front seats, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and Buick IntelliLink 8-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, SiriusXM satellite radio, and a 6-speaker audio system. Buick Driver Confidence includes Rear Park Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Side Blind Zone Alert, and a Rear Vision Camera. Additional features include keyless open and start, cruise control, a clean CARFAX and so much more.
Vehicle Features
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Interior
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Additional Features
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613-634-3262