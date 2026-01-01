$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 Chevrolet Trax
LT TURBO - REAR VISION CAMERA
2022 Chevrolet Trax
LT TURBO - REAR VISION CAMERA
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 11708
- Mileage 63,013 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Chevrolet Trax LT featuring a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 155 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque through a 6-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 9.0 L/100km city and 7.5 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The LT trim elevates its presence with LED daytime running lights, halogen projector-beam headlights, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rails, and 16-inch aluminum wheels. Inside the modern cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 4-way manual driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and Chevrolet Infotainment 3 7-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Standard safety features includes 10 airbags, StabiliTrak electronic stability control with traction control, Rear Vision Camera, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System. Additional features include keyless open and start, remote engine start, cruise control, a balance of Chevy warranty and a clean CARFAX.
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613-634-3262