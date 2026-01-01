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<p><strong>2022 Chevrolet Trax LT</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> featuring a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 155 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque through a 6-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 9.0 L/100km city and 7.5 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The LT trim elevates its presence with LED daytime running lights, halogen projector-beam headlights, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rails, and 16-inch aluminum wheels. Inside the modern cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 4-way manual driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and Chevrolet Infotainment 3 7-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Standard safety features includes 10 airbags, StabiliTrak electronic stability control with traction control, Rear Vision Camera, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System. Additional features include keyless open and start, remote engine start, cruise control, a balance of Chevy warranty and a clean CARFAX.</span></p>

2022 Chevrolet Trax

63,013 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 Chevrolet Trax

LT TURBO - REAR VISION CAMERA

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14157724

2022 Chevrolet Trax

LT TURBO - REAR VISION CAMERA

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
63,013KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN KL7CJLSM3NB543380

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 11708
  • Mileage 63,013 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Chevrolet Trax LT featuring a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-4 delivering 155 horsepower and 177 lb-ft of torque through a 6-speed automatic transmission with front-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 9.0 L/100km city and 7.5 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The LT trim elevates its presence with LED daytime running lights, halogen projector-beam headlights, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, roof rails, and 16-inch aluminum wheels. Inside the modern cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated front seats, 4-way manual driver seat, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, single-zone automatic climate control, and Chevrolet Infotainment 3 7-inch colour touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Standard safety features includes 10 airbags, StabiliTrak electronic stability control with traction control, Rear Vision Camera, and Tire Pressure Monitoring System. Additional features include keyless open and start, remote engine start, cruise control, a balance of Chevy warranty and a clean CARFAX.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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613-634-3262

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2022 Chevrolet Trax