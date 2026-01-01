$19,995+ taxes & licensing
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT LOW KM - REMOTE START
2019 Dodge Charger
SXT LOW KM - REMOTE START
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$19,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 99,866 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2019 Dodge Charger SXT Iconic muscle car presence meets modern performance in this full-size sedan, featuring a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 delivering 300 horsepower and 264 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission with rear-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 12.4 L/100km city and 7.8 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The SXT trim showcases Dodge's aggressive styling with LED daytime running lights, body-coloured performance fascia, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, and 17-inch painted aluminum wheels. Inside the driver-focused cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated 8-way power driver seat with 4-way power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Uconnect 4 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Standard safety features include ParkView rear backup camera, ParkSense rear park assist, electronic stability control, and advanced multistage front airbags. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, very low KM for the model year and a clean CARFAX.
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613-634-3262