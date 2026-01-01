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<p><strong>The 2019 Dodge Charger SXT</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> Iconic muscle car presence meets modern performance in this full-size sedan, featuring a <strong>3.6-liter Pentastar V6 </strong>delivering 300 horsepower and 264 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission with rear-wheel drive, achieving an <strong>estimated 12.4 L/100km city and 7.8 L/100km highway fuel efficiency.</strong> The SXT trim showcases Dodge's aggressive styling with LED daytime running lights, body-coloured performance fascia, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, and 17-inch painted aluminum wheels. Inside the driver-focused cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated 8-way power driver seat with 4-way power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Uconnect 4 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Standard safety features include ParkView rear backup camera, ParkSense rear park assist, electronic stability control, and advanced multistage front airbags. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, very low KM for the model year and a clean CARFAX.</span></p>

2019 Dodge Charger

99,866 KM

Details Description Features

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2019 Dodge Charger

SXT LOW KM - REMOTE START

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14095441

2019 Dodge Charger

SXT LOW KM - REMOTE START

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$19,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
99,866KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 2C3CDXBG5KH628272

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 99,866 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2019 Dodge Charger SXT Iconic muscle car presence meets modern performance in this full-size sedan, featuring a 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 delivering 300 horsepower and 264 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission with rear-wheel drive, achieving an estimated 12.4 L/100km city and 7.8 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The SXT trim showcases Dodge's aggressive styling with LED daytime running lights, body-coloured performance fascia, heated power-adjustable side mirrors with integrated turn signals, and 17-inch painted aluminum wheels. Inside the driver-focused cabin, premium cloth seating includes heated 8-way power driver seat with 4-way power lumbar, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Uconnect 4 7-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Standard safety features include ParkView rear backup camera, ParkSense rear park assist, electronic stability control, and advanced multistage front airbags. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, very low KM for the model year and a clean CARFAX.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning

Mechanical

Power Steering
Rear Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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613-634-3262

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$19,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2019 Dodge Charger