2021 GMC Terrain

Forward collision alert

Following Distance Indicator

StabiliTrak, stability control system with Traction Control

Horn, dual-note

Rear seat reminder

Front Pedestrian Braking

Passenger Sensing System sensor indicator inflatable restraint, front passenger presence detector

Airbags, dual-stage frontal, and thorax side-impact driver and front passenger, and roof-rail side-impact, front and rear outboard seating positions

Automatic Emergency Braking