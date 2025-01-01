$CALL+ tax & licensing
2022 Buick Envision
Preferred
Location
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
613-549-1311
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
55,023KM
VIN LRBFZMR43ND016690
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P01796A
- Mileage 55,023 KM
Vehicle Description
Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, Remote Start, Lane Keep Assist, Android Auto, Apple CarPlay
A stylish exterior paired with a lush and refined interior make this Buick Envision an easy choice for luxury crossovers. This 2022 Buick Envision is fresh on our lot in Kingston.
Your sense of luxury has been set in motion with this 2022 Buick Envision. Responsive performance, intelligent innovations, and a thoughtfully crafted interior ensure that this Envision is a joy to drive, and a joy to share. For the next step in luxury crossovers, look no further than this 2022 Buick Envision. This SUV has 55,023 kms. It's nice in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a smooth engine.
Our Envision's trim level is Preferred. This Envision Preferred is loaded with some excellent features like an modern infotainment system complete with an 10.2 inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto capability, SiriusXM, voice recognition, and USB input jacks. This impressive crossover also comes equipped with a remote start, 4G WiFi, power front seats, active noise cancellation, Buick Connected Access with OnStar capability, dual zone automatic climate control, a leather steering wheel with audio and cruise controls, ambient interior lighting, one touch flat folding rear seat, Teen Driver technology, and stylish aluminum wheels.
To apply right now for financing use this link : https://www.taylorautomall.com/finance/apply-for-financing/
For more information, please call any of our knowledgeable used vehicle staff at (613) 549-1311!
Come by and check out our fleet of 80+ used cars and trucks and 180+ new cars and trucks for sale in Kingston. o~o
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
ENGINE 2.0L TURBO 4-CYLINDER SIDI (228 hp [170 kW] @ 5000 rpm 258 lb-ft of torque [350 N-m] @ 1500-4000 rpm) (STD), A/C, Power Liftgate, Bluetooth Connection, Automatic Headlights, Rear Bench Seat, Hands-Free Liftgate, Heated Front Seat(s), Lane K...
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Taylor Automall
2440 Princess St, Kingston, ON K7M 3G4
