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<p><strong>2022 Ram 1500 Rebel</strong><span style=color:rgba( 0 , 0 , 0 , 0.9 )> Off-road dominance meets premium capability in this full-size pickup, featuring a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with eTorque mild hybrid technology delivering 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission with 4x4 and Selec-Speed Control, achieving <strong>an estimated 15.8 L/100km city and 11.1 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. </strong>The Rebel trim distinguishes itself with aggressive off-road styling including blacked-out grille with RAM lettering, powder-coated front and rear bumpers, LED headlights with fog lamps, sport hood, tow hooks, and 18-inch black aluminum wheels with 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac all-terrain tires. Inside the rugged yet refined cabin, premium vinyl and cloth seating includes heated 8-way power front seats with driver memory, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Uconnect 5 touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Off-road capability features include Bilstein monotube shocks, electronic locking rear differential, hill descent control, and raised suspension for improved approach and departure angles. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, 1,043-kilogram payload capacity, and 5,783-kilogram towing capacity. This Ram 1500 Rebel delivers commanding V8 power, exceptional off-road prowess, and Ram's legendary capability for Canadian adventurers seeking rugged performance without compromise. Clean CARFAX available.</span></p>

2022 RAM 1500

121,519 KM

Details Description Features

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2022 RAM 1500

Rebel NAVIGATION - LEATHER - REMOTE START

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14531892

2022 RAM 1500

Rebel NAVIGATION - LEATHER - REMOTE START

Location

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6

613-634-3262

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$44,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
121,519KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C6SRFLT5NN383992

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,519 KM

Vehicle Description

2022 Ram 1500 Rebel Off-road dominance meets premium capability in this full-size pickup, featuring a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with eTorque mild hybrid technology delivering 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission with 4x4 and Selec-Speed Control, achieving an estimated 15.8 L/100km city and 11.1 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Rebel trim distinguishes itself with aggressive off-road styling including blacked-out grille with RAM lettering, powder-coated front and rear bumpers, LED headlights with fog lamps, sport hood, tow hooks, and 18-inch black aluminum wheels with 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac all-terrain tires. Inside the rugged yet refined cabin, premium vinyl and cloth seating includes heated 8-way power front seats with driver memory, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Uconnect 5 touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Off-road capability features include Bilstein monotube shocks, electronic locking rear differential, hill descent control, and raised suspension for improved approach and departure angles. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, 1,043-kilogram payload capacity, and 5,783-kilogram towing capacity. This Ram 1500 Rebel delivers commanding V8 power, exceptional off-road prowess, and Ram's legendary capability for Canadian adventurers seeking rugged performance without compromise. Clean CARFAX available.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Additional Features

4x4
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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Autohouse Kingston

Autohouse Kingston

1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
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$44,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Autohouse Kingston

613-634-3262

2022 RAM 1500