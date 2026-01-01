$44,995+ taxes & licensing
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel NAVIGATION - LEATHER - REMOTE START
2022 RAM 1500
Rebel NAVIGATION - LEATHER - REMOTE START
Location
Autohouse Kingston
1556 Bath Rd, Kingston, ON K7M 4X6
613-634-3262
Certified
$44,995
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,519 KM
Vehicle Description
2022 Ram 1500 Rebel Off-road dominance meets premium capability in this full-size pickup, featuring a 5.7-liter HEMI V8 with eTorque mild hybrid technology delivering 395 horsepower and 410 lb-ft of torque through an 8-speed automatic transmission with 4x4 and Selec-Speed Control, achieving an estimated 15.8 L/100km city and 11.1 L/100km highway fuel efficiency. The Rebel trim distinguishes itself with aggressive off-road styling including blacked-out grille with RAM lettering, powder-coated front and rear bumpers, LED headlights with fog lamps, sport hood, tow hooks, and 18-inch black aluminum wheels with 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler DuraTrac all-terrain tires. Inside the rugged yet refined cabin, premium vinyl and cloth seating includes heated 8-way power front seats with driver memory, heated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control, and Uconnect 5 touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth streaming, and a 6-speaker audio system. Off-road capability features include Bilstein monotube shocks, electronic locking rear differential, hill descent control, and raised suspension for improved approach and departure angles. Additional features include keyless entry with push-button start, remote engine start, 1,043-kilogram payload capacity, and 5,783-kilogram towing capacity. This Ram 1500 Rebel delivers commanding V8 power, exceptional off-road prowess, and Ram's legendary capability for Canadian adventurers seeking rugged performance without compromise. Clean CARFAX available.
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