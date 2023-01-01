Menu
New and Used Mazda MAZDA3 for Sale in Kingston, ON

Showing 1-16 of 16
Used 2020 Mazda MAZDA3 Preferred AWD GT for sale in Gananoque, ON

2020 Mazda MAZDA3

Preferred AWD GT
$30,900
+ tax & lic
22,100KM
Easton Auto Sales

Gananoque, ON

Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Kingston, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS
$22,395
+ tax & lic
75,909KM
Ashie Motor Sales

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 Sport / Clean CarFax / CD Player for sale in Kingston, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

Sport / Clean CarFax / CD Player
$16,688
+ tax & lic
94,422KM
Paulette Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 GS- Bluetooth for sale in Kingston, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

GS- Bluetooth
$13,688
+ tax & lic
189,210KM
Taylor Automall

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY Touring / Clean CarFax / Alloy Wheels for sale in Kingston, ON

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY Touring / Clean CarFax / Alloy Wheels
$12,288
+ tax & lic
184,667KM
Paulette Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

Used 2015 Mazda MAZDA3 SPORT GS * 6SPD MANUAL * HEATED SEATS * for sale in Kingston, ON

2015 Mazda MAZDA3

SPORT GS * 6SPD MANUAL * HEATED SEATS *
$15,995
+ tax & lic
128,346KM
Ashie Motor Sales

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GS - AUTO! 18,000KMS! RAIN SENSING WIPERS! HTD SEATS! for sale in Belleville, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GS - AUTO! 18,000KMS! RAIN SENSING WIPERS! HTD SEATS!
$27,495
+ tax & lic
18,341KM
Bayview Auto Sales

Belleville, ON

Used 2009 Mazda MAZDA3 4dr Sdn Auto GS for sale in Kingston, ON

2009 Mazda MAZDA3

4dr Sdn Auto GS
$1,795
+ tax & lic
299,880KM
Petrie Ford

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2019 Mazda MAZDA3 GX / Clean CarFax / Heated Seats for sale in Kingston, ON

2019 Mazda MAZDA3

GX / Clean CarFax / Heated Seats
$25,888
+ tax & lic
42,998KM
Paulette Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

Used 2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GT HEADS UP DISPLAY - SUNROOF - LEATHER for sale in Kingston, ON

2021 Mazda MAZDA3

GT HEADS UP DISPLAY - SUNROOF - LEATHER
$28,495
+ tax & lic
74,750KM
Autohouse Kingston

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2018 Mazda MAZDA3 GX for sale in Kingston, ON

2018 Mazda MAZDA3

GX
$22,990
+ tax & lic
117,854KM
Platinum Auto Sales

Kingston, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 I Sport for sale in Madoc, ON

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

I Sport
$11,995
+ tax & lic
158,000KM
Patterson Auto Sales

Madoc, ON

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 i Touring for sale in Madoc, ON

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

i Touring
$9,995
+ tax & lic
203,000KM
Patterson Auto Sales

Madoc, ON

Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GX-SKY for sale in Trenton, ON

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GX-SKY
$7,795
+ tax & lic
150,687KM
Need a Car Trenton

Trenton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS Alloys Bluetooth Backup Camera Cruise for sale in Trenton, ON

2016 Mazda MAZDA3

GS Alloys Bluetooth Backup Camera Cruise
$12,995
+ tax & lic
108,310KM
Need a Car Trenton

Trenton, ON

Buy From Home Options
Used 2017 Mazda MAZDA3 GS for sale in Smiths Falls, ON

2017 Mazda MAZDA3

GS
$19,888
+ tax & lic
76,828KM
Mike Fair Chevrolet Buick GMC Cadillac Ltd

Smiths Falls, ON

Buy From Home Options