2007 Lexus ES 350

241,892 KM

$9,450

+ tax & licensing
$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

2007 Lexus ES 350

2007 Lexus ES 350

~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

2007 Lexus ES 350

~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

$9,450

+ taxes & licensing

241,892KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 241,892 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Lexus ES 250 Automatic:**Certified**3 Year Warranty**
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Memory seats
* Leather interior
* Sunroof
* Alloy Wheels
* A/C
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$9450+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

