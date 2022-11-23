Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Nissan Sentra

242,999 KM

Details Description

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2010 Nissan Sentra

2010 Nissan Sentra

2.5 SE-R

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Nissan Sentra

2.5 SE-R

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 9414757
  2. 9414757
  3. 9414757
  4. 9414757
  5. 9414757
  6. 9414757
  7. 9414757
  8. 9414757
  9. 9414757
  10. 9414757
  11. 9414757
  12. 9414757
Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

242,999KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9414757
  • Stock #: 1056
  • VIN: 3N1BB6AP9AL698763

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1056
  • Mileage 242,999 KM

Vehicle Description

All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

2010 Nissan Sentra 2...
 242,999 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic LX,...
 177,000 KM
$17,999 + tax & lic
2018 Kia Forte LX,Au...
 186,000 KM
$11,999 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory