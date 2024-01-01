$6,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.5L Auto Comfortline
2011 Volkswagen Jetta
4dr 2.5L Auto Comfortline
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
206,000KM
Used
VIN 3VWDX7AJ5BM368457
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 5-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 206,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Sunglass Holder
Front/rear floor mats
Manual air conditioning
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Lockable illuminated glove box
Front centre armrest w/storage
Electric rear window defroster
Audible/visible anti-theft vehicle alarm
(2) 12V aux pwr outlets
Front passenger seatback storage pockets
Interior chrome accents
Dual sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
Height-adjustable/telescopic theft-deterrent steering column
Cruise control w/active display
Adjustable front air vents
Front/rear integrated door armrests
Front/rear door storage pockets -inc: dual front bottle holders
(2) front/(2) rear folding assist handles
Fully-lined carpeted luggage compartment
Trunk closing assist grip
Mechanical
DUAL EXHAUST PIPES
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Front-wheel drive
Hydraulic pwr rack & pinion steering
2.5L DOHC SMPI 20-valve I5 engine
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
6-speed automatic transmission w/Tiptronic -inc: sport mode
Battery disconnect
Safety
Child safety rear door locks
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
Front seat belt height adjusters
Anti-intrusion side-impact door beams
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Engine braking assist (EBA)
Driver/front passenger side-impact airbags
Hydraulic brake assistant (HBA)
Electronic brake-pressure distribution (EBD)
Driver/front passenger airbags w/buckle switch sensor
Crash-optimized front end
Hill hold assist (HHA)
3-point seat belts w/emergency locking retractors for all seating positions -inc: belt reminder
Child seat lower & upper tether anchors (LATCH) -inc: rear outboard attachment points
Fluorescent emergency trunk release handle
Steering wheel deformable & collapsible upon impact
Exterior
Body-colour door handles
Tinted green glass
Heated washer nozzles
195/65HR15 compact spare tire w/steel wheel
Fuel cap w/string attachment & notched edge -inc: cap seal warning
Body-colour bumpers -inc: plastic rear loading edge
Dual-reflector halogen headlamps w/polycarbonate lenses
Body-colour heated pwr mirrors & integrated turn signals
Variable intermittent windshield wipers w/aero blades
Media / Nav / Comm
Diversity antenna
Convenience
Instrumentation -inc: speedometer
Additional Features
CARGO LIGHT
odometer
warning lights
dual cupholders
fuel gauge
front pretensioners
front load limiters
Gear indicator
Lighting -inc: front/rear dome lights
height-adjustable head restraints
pass-through
exterior temp
warning hazard activation
telescopic shock absorbers
Intelligent crash response system -inc: door unlock
fuel shutoff
high-power electrical component shutoff
60/40 split-folding rear seat -inc: centre armrest
Front centre console w/storage -inc: dual cupholders
dual front/dual rear reading lights w/time delay
Independent track-correcting torsion-beam axle rear suspension -inc: coil springs
telescopic gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Pwr windows -inc: pinch protection
driver-side lockout feature
one-touch auto-up/down for all windows
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Beta Auto Sales
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
$6,999
+ taxes & licensing
2011 Volkswagen Jetta