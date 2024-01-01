Menu
Account
Sign In
Bright White Clearcoat 2012 Chrysler 200 Limited 4D Sedan 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Black Interior Leather, 18 x 7.0 Aluminum Polished Wheels, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.5 Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Hard Disc Drive, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 27V, Radio data system, Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3, Radio: Media Centre 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touch Screen Display Monitor, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.

2012 Chrysler 200

117,492 KM

Details Description Features

$8,000

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2012 Chrysler 200

Limited AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Watch This Vehicle

2012 Chrysler 200

Limited AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

  1. 11093612
  2. 11093612
  3. 11093612
  4. 11093612
  5. 11093612
  6. 11093612
  7. 11093612
  8. 11093612
  9. 11093612
Contact Seller

$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
117,492KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1C3CCBCG4CN294944

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23BS0180AJZ
  • Mileage 117,492 KM

Vehicle Description

Bright White Clearcoat 2012 Chrysler 200 Limited 4D Sedan 3.6L V6 VVT 6-Speed Automatic FWD Black Interior Leather, 18" x 7.0" Aluminum Polished Wheels, 40GB Hard Drive w/28GB Available, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, 6.5" Touch Screen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Audio Jack Input for Mobile Devices, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Hard Disc Drive, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Express Open/Close Sunroof, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 27V, Radio data system, Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3, Radio: Media Centre 430 CD/DVD/MP3/HDD, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Touch Screen Display Monitor, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Interior

Tachometer
Compass

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Ford Ltd

Used 2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT HYBRID | CRUISE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY for sale in Kitchener, ON
2022 Ford MAVERICK XLT HYBRID | CRUISE CONTROL | APPLE CARPLAY 36,821 KM $36,488 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Chevrolet Uplander LT AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2005 Chevrolet Uplander LT AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE! 199,650 KM $3,000 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | POWER TAILGATE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 Chevrolet Equinox Premier LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | POWER TAILGATE 91,087 KM $26,488 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Kitchener Ford Ltd

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

Call Dealer

519-576-XXXX

(click to show)

519-576-7000

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,000

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

Contact Seller
2012 Chrysler 200