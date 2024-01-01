$3,999+ tax & licensing
2012 Kia Forte
4dr Sdn Man EX
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
$3,999
+ taxes & licensing
185,402KM
Used
VIN KNAFU4A2XC5526906
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 185,402 KM
Vehicle Description
As Is
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Front Wheel Drive
110-amp alternator
Pwr rack & pinion steering
gas shock absorbers
Ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
2.0L DOHC MPI CVVT I4 engine
48 amp/hr battery w/battery saver
Towing & lashing hook
Coupled torsion beam rear suspension -inc: monotube shock absorbers
Exterior
Tinted Glass
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Temporary spare tire
Body-coloured bumpers
Body-coloured heated pwr mirrors w/integrated turn signals
Front/rear mud guards
Grille w/chrome surround
P205/55R16 tires
Clear-lens headlights
Front variable intermittent windshield wipers w/de-icer
Media / Nav / Comm
Air Conditioning
(6) SPEAKERS
AM/FM stereo w/CD/MP3 player -inc: aux input jack
Roof-mounted micro antenna
Bluetooth hands-free link
Interior
Cruise Control
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Rear Window Defroster
Front/rear floor mats
Pwr windows w/driver-side auto down
(2) pwr outlets
60/40 split folding rear seat -inc: height adjustable headrests
Driver seatbelt reminder
Remote release fuel door
Air filter
Seat back storage pockets
Illuminated visor vanity mirrors w/extensions & driver-side ticket holder
3-spoke tilt/telescopic steering wheel w/audio controls -inc: illuminated ignition keyhole
Safety
Lower Anchors & Tethers for Children (LATCH)
Rear child safety door locks
Impact-sensing door unlock
Front/rear side curtain airbags
Front 3-point height adjustable ELR seat belts w/pretensioners
Rear 3-point ELR seat belts
Front seat side impact airbags
Dual front impact airbags -inc: passenger switch
Convenience
Front centre console w/storage -inc: (2) cupholders
Additional Features
Armrest
16 ALLOY WHEELS
USB port
McPherson strut front suspension -inc: coil springs
