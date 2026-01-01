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2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4*4 CrewCab Standard Box SLE All Terrian 5.3L V8 **SAFETY CERTIFIED*** <br/> The 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE All Terrain Crew Cab 4x4 is a powerful and capable pickup built to handle both demanding jobs and everyday driving with ease. Equipped with a dependable 5.3L V8 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers impressive towing capability, confident 4x4 performance, and a comfortable ride. With its spacious Crew Cab, durable construction, and rugged All Terrain package, this Sierra is an excellent choice for work, recreation, or anyone looking for a reliable full-size truck. <br/> Key Features:- <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Four-Wheel Drive <br/> * Carfax verifed <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks & mirrors <br/> * Power seats <br/> * Heated seats <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Backup camera <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * A/C <br/> * Cruise Control <br/> * Fog lamps <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!! <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Location: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR CLEANING <br/> $11950+hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- <br/>

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

225,301 KM

Details Description

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

4*4 Crew Cab Standard Box SLE All terrian 5.3L V8

Watch This Vehicle
14500585

2014 GMC Sierra 1500

4*4 Crew Cab Standard Box SLE All terrian 5.3L V8

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Calculate Payments
Used
225,301KM
VIN 3GTU2UEC6EG451197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 225,301 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 GMC Sierra 1500 4*4 CrewCab Standard Box SLE All Terrian 5.3L V8 **SAFETY CERTIFIED***
The 2014 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE All Terrain Crew Cab 4x4 is a powerful and capable pickup built to handle both demanding jobs and everyday driving with ease. Equipped with a dependable 5.3L V8 engine and a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers impressive towing capability, confident 4x4 performance, and a comfortable ride. With its spacious Crew Cab, durable construction, and rugged All Terrain package, this Sierra is an excellent choice for work, recreation, or anyone looking for a reliable full-size truck.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Four-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$11950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$11,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2014 GMC Sierra 1500