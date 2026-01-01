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2021 Jeep Cherokee HIGH Limited AUTO 4*4 3.2L 6CYL***SAFETY CERTIFIED***NO ACCIDENTS*** <br/> This 2021 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude Limited is a stylish and capable 4x4 SUV powered by a strong 3.2L 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. It offers a comfortable and refined interior, confident all-weather performance, and excellent everyday versatility, making it a great choice for commuting, family use, and road trips. With no reported accidents, this Cherokee delivers an appealing combination of comfort, capability, modern design, and reliability. <br/> Key Features:- <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Four-Wheel Drive <br/> * Carfax verified <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks & mirrors <br/> * Push start/stop <br/> * Heated seats <br/> * Heated Steering Wheel <br/> * Leather seats <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Navigation <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * Backup camera <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * Drive mode selector <br/> * Dual-Zone Climate Control <br/> * A/C <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> * Fog lights <br/> * Cruise control <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!! <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Location: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR Cleaning <br/> $11950 + hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz inc. <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- <br/>

2021 Jeep Cherokee

227,851 KM

Details Description

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Cherokee

High Altitude 4x4 AUTO 3.2L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~

Watch This Vehicle
14500597

2021 Jeep Cherokee

High Altitude 4x4 AUTO 3.2L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
227,851KM
VIN 1C4PJMDX8MD197668

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4247
  • Mileage 227,851 KM

Vehicle Description

2021 Jeep Cherokee HIGH Limited AUTO 4*4 3.2L 6CYL***SAFETY CERTIFIED***NO ACCIDENTS***
This 2021 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude Limited is a stylish and capable 4x4 SUV powered by a strong 3.2L 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. It offers a comfortable and refined interior, confident all-weather performance, and excellent everyday versatility, making it a great choice for commuting, family use, and road trips. With no reported accidents, this Cherokee delivers an appealing combination of comfort, capability, modern design, and reliability.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Four-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Push start/stop
* Heated seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Leather seats
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* Drive mode selector
* Dual-Zone Climate Control
* A/C
* Alloy Wheels
* Fog lights
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$11950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$11,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2021 Jeep Cherokee