$11,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Jeep Cherokee
High Altitude 4x4 AUTO 3.2L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~
2021 Jeep Cherokee
High Altitude 4x4 AUTO 3.2L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
227,851KM
VIN 1C4PJMDX8MD197668
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4247
- Mileage 227,851 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Jeep Cherokee HIGH Limited AUTO 4*4 3.2L 6CYL***SAFETY CERTIFIED***NO ACCIDENTS***
This 2021 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude Limited is a stylish and capable 4x4 SUV powered by a strong 3.2L 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. It offers a comfortable and refined interior, confident all-weather performance, and excellent everyday versatility, making it a great choice for commuting, family use, and road trips. With no reported accidents, this Cherokee delivers an appealing combination of comfort, capability, modern design, and reliability.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Four-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Push start/stop
* Heated seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Leather seats
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* Drive mode selector
* Dual-Zone Climate Control
* A/C
* Alloy Wheels
* Fog lights
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$11950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This 2021 Jeep Cherokee High Altitude Limited is a stylish and capable 4x4 SUV powered by a strong 3.2L 6-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission. It offers a comfortable and refined interior, confident all-weather performance, and excellent everyday versatility, making it a great choice for commuting, family use, and road trips. With no reported accidents, this Cherokee delivers an appealing combination of comfort, capability, modern design, and reliability.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Four-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Push start/stop
* Heated seats
* Heated Steering Wheel
* Leather seats
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* Drive mode selector
* Dual-Zone Climate Control
* A/C
* Alloy Wheels
* Fog lights
* Cruise control
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$11950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$11,950
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2021 Jeep Cherokee