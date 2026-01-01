$11,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GX Auto FWD 2.0L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~NO ACCIDENTS~ONE
2021 Mazda MAZDA3
GX Auto FWD 2.0L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~NO ACCIDENTS~ONE
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
233,072KM
VIN JM1BPAB71M1333604
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 233,072 KM
Vehicle Description
2021 Mazda 3 GX AUTO FWD 2.0L 4cyl***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** NO ACCIDENTS~~~ONE OWNER~~16 SERVICE RECORDS~~~
The 2021 Mazda3 GX is a stylish, reliable, and fuel-efficient sedan that offers an engaging driving experience with Mazdas renowned craftsmanship. Powered by a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and Front-Wheel Drive, it delivers excellent fuel economy while maintaining sporty handling and comfort. This one-owner, accident-free vehicle has been well cared for and is ready for its next owner. With its modern design, refined interior, advanced safety features, and exceptional reliability, the Mazda3 GX is an excellent choice for commuters, students, or anyone looking for a dependable and enjoyable daily driver.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Front Wheel Drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017,United Motorzhas been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Withtwo convenient locationsandover 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener:25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$11950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2021 Mazda3 GX is a stylish, reliable, and fuel-efficient sedan that offers an engaging driving experience with Mazdas renowned craftsmanship. Powered by a responsive 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission and Front-Wheel Drive, it delivers excellent fuel economy while maintaining sporty handling and comfort. This one-owner, accident-free vehicle has been well cared for and is ready for its next owner. With its modern design, refined interior, advanced safety features, and exceptional reliability, the Mazda3 GX is an excellent choice for commuters, students, or anyone looking for a dependable and enjoyable daily driver.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Front Wheel Drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017,United Motorzhas been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Withtwo convenient locationsandover 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener:25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$11950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2021 Mazda MAZDA3 GX Auto FWD 2.0L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~NO ACCIDENTS~ONE 233,072 KM $11,950 + tax & lic
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$11,950
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2021 Mazda MAZDA3