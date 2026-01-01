$9,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport ~AS-IS SPECIAL~ 15 SERVICE RECORDS
2014 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Sport ~AS-IS SPECIAL~ 15 SERVICE RECORDS
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
219,497KM
VIN 1C4BJWDG5EL316967
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 219,497 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport ***AS-IS SPECIAL*** 15 SERVICE RECORDS***
The 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport is an iconic SUV built for adventure, offering legendary off-road capability and rugged styling that stands out wherever it goes. Featuring the desirable four-door Unlimited configuration, this Wrangler provides plenty of room for passengers and cargo while maintaining the versatility and freedom Jeep is known for. This well-maintained example comes with 15 documented service records, reflecting a history of regular care and maintenance. Whether youre exploring off the beaten path or cruising through the city, the Wrangler Unlimited Sport delivers the perfect combination of durability, capability, and open-air driving excitement.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017,United Motorzhas been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Withtwo convenient locationsandover 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener:25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$9950+ hst & licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us atwww.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
The 2014 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited Sport is an iconic SUV built for adventure, offering legendary off-road capability and rugged styling that stands out wherever it goes. Featuring the desirable four-door Unlimited configuration, this Wrangler provides plenty of room for passengers and cargo while maintaining the versatility and freedom Jeep is known for. This well-maintained example comes with 15 documented service records, reflecting a history of regular care and maintenance. Whether youre exploring off the beaten path or cruising through the city, the Wrangler Unlimited Sport delivers the perfect combination of durability, capability, and open-air driving excitement.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017,United Motorzhas been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Withtwo convenient locationsandover 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener:25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$9950+ hst & licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us atwww.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$9,950
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2014 Jeep Wrangler