$8,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4WD SUPER CREW 145" ~AS-IS SPECIAL~
2017 Ford F-150
LARIAT 4WD SUPER CREW 145" ~AS-IS SPECIAL~
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
359,425KM
VIN 1FTEW1EG7HFA16513
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 359,425 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPER CREW 145\" **AS-IS SPECIAL*** !!!
This 2017 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4WD combines premium comfort, rugged capability, and modern technology in one sharp-looking full-size pickup. Featuring the spacious SuperCrew cab and dependable 4WD system, this F-150 is built to handle work, towing, and everyday driving with ease. The Lariat trim offers a refined interior loaded with luxury features including leather seating, heated and cooled seats, touchscreen infotainment, backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone climate control, and more. With its smooth ride, powerful performance, and bold styling, this well-equipped F-150 Lariat is the perfect blend of toughness and comfort.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated Mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Cooled Seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Remote Start
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017,United Motorzhas been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Withtwo convenient locationsandover 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener:25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$8950+ hst & licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us atwww.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
This 2017 Ford F-150 Lariat SuperCrew 4WD combines premium comfort, rugged capability, and modern technology in one sharp-looking full-size pickup. Featuring the spacious SuperCrew cab and dependable 4WD system, this F-150 is built to handle work, towing, and everyday driving with ease. The Lariat trim offers a refined interior loaded with luxury features including leather seating, heated and cooled seats, touchscreen infotainment, backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, dual-zone climate control, and more. With its smooth ride, powerful performance, and bold styling, this well-equipped F-150 Lariat is the perfect blend of toughness and comfort.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated Mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Cooled Seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Remote Start
* Sunroof/Moonroof
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017,United Motorzhas been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Withtwo convenient locationsandover 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener:25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$8950+ hst & licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us atwww.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2017 Ford F-150 LARIAT 4WD SUPER CREW 145" ~AS-IS SPECIAL~ 359,425 KM $8,950 + tax & lic
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
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647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing>
United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2017 Ford F-150