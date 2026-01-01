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2016 GMC Sierra SLE 4WD CREW CAB 143.5 5.3L V8 ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** NO ACCIDENTS *** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> The 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4WD Crew Cab is a powerful and dependable full-size pickup that offers the perfect combination of capability, comfort, and everyday practicality. This accident-free truck is powered by a proven 5.3L V8 engine and equipped with four-wheel drive, delivering the performance and confidence needed for towing, hauling, and tackling all types of road conditions. The spacious Crew Cab provides generous room for passengers and cargo, while the SLE trim adds a great selection of comfort, convenience, and technology features. Known for its rugged durability, smooth ride, and bold styling, this well-maintained Sierra is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable truck thats ready for work, family, and adventure. <br/> <br/> <br/> Key Features:- <br/> <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Carfax verifed <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks & mirrors <br/> * Power seats <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Backup camera <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * A/C <br/> * Cruise Control <br/> * Fog lamps <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> <br/> <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Locations: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR CLEANING <br/> $+hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- <br/>

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

333,506 KM

Details Description

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4WD CREW CAB 143.5' 5.3L V8 ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~

Watch This Vehicle
14234495

2016 GMC Sierra 1500

SLE 4WD CREW CAB 143.5' 5.3L V8 ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
333,506KM
VIN 3GTU2MEC1GG388416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 333,506 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 GMC Sierra SLE 4WD CREW CAB 143.5' 5.3L V8 ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** NO ACCIDENTS ***



The 2016 GMC Sierra 1500 SLE 4WD Crew Cab is a powerful and dependable full-size pickup that offers the perfect combination of capability, comfort, and everyday practicality. This accident-free truck is powered by a proven 5.3L V8 engine and equipped with four-wheel drive, delivering the performance and confidence needed for towing, hauling, and tackling all types of road conditions. The spacious Crew Cab provides generous room for passengers and cargo, while the SLE trim adds a great selection of comfort, convenience, and technology features. Known for its rugged durability, smooth ride, and bold styling, this well-maintained Sierra is an excellent choice for anyone looking for a reliable truck that's ready for work, family, and adventure.


Key Features:-

* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$12,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2016 GMC Sierra 1500