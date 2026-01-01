$9,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 RAM 1500
Sport QUADCAB 5.7L HEMI V8~
2014 RAM 1500
Sport QUADCAB 5.7L HEMI V8~
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
245,420KM
VIN 1C6RR7HT5ES410252
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 245,420 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Ram 1500 Sport QUADCAB 5.7L HEMI V8
This 2014 Ram 1500 Sport Quadcab is a bold and powerful pickup that perfectly blends rugged capability with sporty styling. Equipped with a legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine delivering impressive horsepower and towing capability, its built to handle tough jobs while still offering a smooth, comfortable ride. The Sport trim adds a distinctive look with body-colored accents, upgraded wheels, and a refined interior loaded with modern features. Spacious, capable, and built for both work and everyday driving, this Ram 1500 Sport is a strong, reliable truck that stands out on the road and gets the job done with confidence.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless Entry
* Power Windows
* Power Locks
* Infotainment system
* Reverse Camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
* Fog lights
* Alloys
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$9950+ hst & licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
This 2014 Ram 1500 Sport Quadcab is a bold and powerful pickup that perfectly blends rugged capability with sporty styling. Equipped with a legendary 5.7L HEMI V8 engine delivering impressive horsepower and towing capability, its built to handle tough jobs while still offering a smooth, comfortable ride. The Sport trim adds a distinctive look with body-colored accents, upgraded wheels, and a refined interior loaded with modern features. Spacious, capable, and built for both work and everyday driving, this Ram 1500 Sport is a strong, reliable truck that stands out on the road and gets the job done with confidence.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless Entry
* Power Windows
* Power Locks
* Infotainment system
* Reverse Camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
* Fog lights
* Alloys
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$9950+ hst & licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
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647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$9,950
+ taxes & licensing>
United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2014 RAM 1500