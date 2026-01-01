$7,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY~SAFETY CERTIFIED~21 SERVICE RECORDS~
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GS-SKY~SAFETY CERTIFIED~21 SERVICE RECORDS~
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
220,956KM
VIN JM1BM1V71E1133652
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 3755
- Mileage 220,956 KM
Vehicle Description
2014 Mazda Mazda 3 GS-SKY ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** 21 Service Records !!!
2014 Mazda Mazda3 GS SKY Manual, a sporty and fuel-efficient compact car thats well known for its sharp handling, lightweight feel, and engaging driving experience. Powered by Mazdas SKYACTIV 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, it delivers responsive acceleration and excellent control, making it one of the more fun-to-drive options in its class. The GS trim adds useful features like Bluetooth connectivity, a touchscreen display, heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a well-designed interior with quality materials for its segment. With its strong reliability reputation, modern styling, and driver-focused setup, this Mazda3 is a smart and enjoyable choice for both commuting and daily driving.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Sunroof
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Cruise control
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Backup Camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* Heated Seats
* Power Seats
* A/C
* Fog lights
* Alloys
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$7950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2014 Mazda Mazda3 GS SKY Manual, a sporty and fuel-efficient compact car thats well known for its sharp handling, lightweight feel, and engaging driving experience. Powered by Mazdas SKYACTIV 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, it delivers responsive acceleration and excellent control, making it one of the more fun-to-drive options in its class. The GS trim adds useful features like Bluetooth connectivity, a touchscreen display, heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a well-designed interior with quality materials for its segment. With its strong reliability reputation, modern styling, and driver-focused setup, this Mazda3 is a smart and enjoyable choice for both commuting and daily driving.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Sunroof
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Cruise control
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Backup Camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* Heated Seats
* Power Seats
* A/C
* Fog lights
* Alloys
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$7950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From United Motorz Inc.
2014 Toyota 4Runner SR5 286,272 KM $16,950 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 Sport QUADCAB 5.7L HEMI V8~ 245,420 KM $9,950 + tax & lic
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY~SAFETY CERTIFIED~21 SERVICE RECORDS~ 220,956 KM $7,950 + tax & lic
Email United Motorz Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$7,950
+ taxes & licensing>
United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2014 Mazda MAZDA3