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2014 Mazda Mazda 3 GS-SKY ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** 21 Service Records !!! <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> 2014 Mazda Mazda3 GS SKY Manual, a sporty and fuel-efficient compact car thats well known for its sharp handling, lightweight feel, and engaging driving experience. Powered by Mazdas SKYACTIV 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, it delivers responsive acceleration and excellent control, making it one of the more fun-to-drive options in its class. The GS trim adds useful features like Bluetooth connectivity, a touchscreen display, heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a well-designed interior with quality materials for its segment. With its strong reliability reputation, modern styling, and driver-focused setup, this Mazda3 is a smart and enjoyable choice for both commuting and daily driving. <br/> <br/> <br/> Key Features:- <br/> <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Carfax verified <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Sunroof <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks & mirrors <br/> * Cruise control <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Navigation <br/> * Backup Camera <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * Heated Seats <br/> * Power Seats <br/> * A/C <br/> * Fog lights <br/> * Alloys <br/> <br/> <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!<br/> <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Location: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR CLEANING <br/> $7950+hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

220,956 KM

Details Description

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY~SAFETY CERTIFIED~21 SERVICE RECORDS~

Watch This Vehicle
14132251

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY~SAFETY CERTIFIED~21 SERVICE RECORDS~

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
220,956KM
VIN JM1BM1V71E1133652

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 3755
  • Mileage 220,956 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Mazda Mazda 3 GS-SKY ***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** 21 Service Records !!!



2014 Mazda Mazda3 GS SKY Manual, a sporty and fuel-efficient compact car thats well known for its sharp handling, lightweight feel, and engaging driving experience. Powered by Mazdas SKYACTIV 2.0L 4-cylinder engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, it delivers responsive acceleration and excellent control, making it one of the more fun-to-drive options in its class. The GS trim adds useful features like Bluetooth connectivity, a touchscreen display, heated mirrors, keyless entry, and a well-designed interior with quality materials for its segment. With its strong reliability reputation, modern styling, and driver-focused setup, this Mazda3 is a smart and enjoyable choice for both commuting and daily driving.


Key Features:-

* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Sunroof
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Cruise control
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Backup Camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* Heated Seats
* Power Seats
* A/C
* Fog lights
* Alloys


CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$7950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

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Used 2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY~SAFETY CERTIFIED~21 SERVICE RECORDS~ for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Mazda MAZDA3 GS-SKY~SAFETY CERTIFIED~21 SERVICE RECORDS~ 220,956 KM $7,950 + tax & lic

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$7,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2014 Mazda MAZDA3