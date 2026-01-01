$11,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Chevrolet Colorado
2WD EXT CAB 128.3" ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 15 SERVICE R
2015 Chevrolet Colorado
2WD EXT CAB 128.3" ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 15 SERVICE R
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$11,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
257,978KM
VIN 1GCHSAEA4F1249733
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 257,978 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD EXT CAB 128"3***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** 15 SERVICE RECORDS !!!
Practical, dependable, and built for everyday utility, this 2015 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD Extended Cab (128.3" wheelbase) Base trim delivers solid midsize truck capability with a straightforward, no-nonsense design. Well-suited for work, commuting, or light hauling, this Colorado offers a comfortable cab layout with seating for additional passengers in the extended cab configuration, along with convenient access to the rear storage area. The long 128.3" wheelbase provides a stable and composed ride, whether on city streets or the highway, while the bed offers useful cargo space for tools, equipment, or weekend projects. Powered by a fuel-efficient yet capable drivetrain, this Colorado balances everyday drivability with the durability expected from a Chevrolet truck. Simple, functional, and easy to maintain, its an ideal choice for anyone looking for an affordable and reliable pickup with proven versatility and low operating costs.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power Locks
* Power seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$11950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Practical, dependable, and built for everyday utility, this 2015 Chevrolet Colorado 2WD Extended Cab (128.3" wheelbase) Base trim delivers solid midsize truck capability with a straightforward, no-nonsense design. Well-suited for work, commuting, or light hauling, this Colorado offers a comfortable cab layout with seating for additional passengers in the extended cab configuration, along with convenient access to the rear storage area. The long 128.3" wheelbase provides a stable and composed ride, whether on city streets or the highway, while the bed offers useful cargo space for tools, equipment, or weekend projects. Powered by a fuel-efficient yet capable drivetrain, this Colorado balances everyday drivability with the durability expected from a Chevrolet truck. Simple, functional, and easy to maintain, its an ideal choice for anyone looking for an affordable and reliable pickup with proven versatility and low operating costs.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power Locks
* Power seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$11950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2015 Chevrolet Colorado