2015 Ford Escape

227,502 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2015 Ford Escape

SE

2015 Ford Escape

SE

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

227,502KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 1FMCU0GXXFUB75969

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 63490AZ
  • Mileage 227,502 KM

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Automatic

Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
519-742-4400

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2015 Ford Escape