$12,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Honda CR-V
Touring Auto AWD 2.4L ~ SAFETY CERTIFIED
2015 Honda CR-V
Touring Auto AWD 2.4L ~ SAFETY CERTIFIED
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
230,774KM
VIN 5J6RM4H93FL802131
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 230,774 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Honda CR-V Touring AUTO AWD 2.4L 4cyl***SAFETY CERTIFIED***
The 2015 Honda CR-V Touring AWD is a dependable and fuel-efficient SUV that combines comfort, practicality, and Honda's renowned reliability. Powered by a responsive 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it delivers a smooth and confident driving experience in all seasons. With a spacious interior, generous cargo capacity, and a reputation for low ownership costs, this CR-V Touring is an excellent choice for families, commuters, and anyone looking for a versatile SUV.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* All wheel drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Leather seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$12950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2015 Honda CR-V Touring AWD is a dependable and fuel-efficient SUV that combines comfort, practicality, and Honda's renowned reliability. Powered by a responsive 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it delivers a smooth and confident driving experience in all seasons. With a spacious interior, generous cargo capacity, and a reputation for low ownership costs, this CR-V Touring is an excellent choice for families, commuters, and anyone looking for a versatile SUV.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* All wheel drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Leather seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$12950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2015 Honda CR-V Touring Auto AWD 2.4L ~ SAFETY CERTIFIED 230,774 KM $12,950 + tax & lic
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$12,950
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2015 Honda CR-V