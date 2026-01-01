Menu
Account
Sign In
2015 Honda CR-V Touring AUTO AWD 2.4L 4cyl***SAFETY CERTIFIED*** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> The 2015 Honda CR-V Touring AWD is a dependable and fuel-efficient SUV that combines comfort, practicality, and Hondas renowned reliability. Powered by a responsive 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it delivers a smooth and confident driving experience in all seasons. With a spacious interior, generous cargo capacity, and a reputation for low ownership costs, this CR-V Touring is an excellent choice for families, commuters, and anyone looking for a versatile SUV. <br/> <br/> <br/> Key Features:- <br/> <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Carfax verifed <br/> * All wheel drive <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks & mirrors <br/> * Power seats <br/> * Heated seats <br/> * Leather seats <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Backup camera <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * A/C <br/> * Cruise Control <br/> * Fog lamps <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> <br/> <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!! <br/> <br/> <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Location: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR Cleaning <br/> $12950 + hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz inc. <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- <br/>

2015 Honda CR-V

230,774 KM

Details Description

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring Auto AWD 2.4L ~ SAFETY CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
14462704

2015 Honda CR-V

Touring Auto AWD 2.4L ~ SAFETY CERTIFIED

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

  1. 14462704
  2. 14462704
  3. 14462704
  4. 14462704
  5. 14462704
  6. 14462704
  7. 14462704
  8. 14462704
  9. 14462704
  10. 14462704
  11. 14462704
  12. 14462704
  13. 14462704
  14. 14462704
  15. 14462704
  16. 14462704
  17. 14462704
  18. 14462704
  19. 14462704
  20. 14462704
  21. 14462704
  22. 14462704
  23. 14462704
  24. 14462704
  25. 14462704
  26. 14462704
  27. 14462704
  28. 14462704
  29. 14462704
  30. 14462704
  31. 14462704
  32. 14462704
  33. 14462704
  34. 14462704
Contact Seller

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
230,774KM
VIN 5J6RM4H93FL802131

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 230,774 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Honda CR-V Touring AUTO AWD 2.4L 4cyl***SAFETY CERTIFIED***



The 2015 Honda CR-V Touring AWD is a dependable and fuel-efficient SUV that combines comfort, practicality, and Honda's renowned reliability. Powered by a responsive 2.4L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it delivers a smooth and confident driving experience in all seasons. With a spacious interior, generous cargo capacity, and a reputation for low ownership costs, this CR-V Touring is an excellent choice for families, commuters, and anyone looking for a versatile SUV.


Key Features:-

* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* All wheel drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Leather seats
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels


CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$12950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From United Motorz Inc.

Used 2019 Infiniti Q50 3.0t AUTO AWD 3.0L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~23 SERVI for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Infiniti Q50 3.0t AUTO AWD 3.0L 6cyl~SAFETY CERTIFIED~23 SERVI 200,208 KM $11,950 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Subaru WRX 4dr Sdn Man 2L AWD~AS-IS SPECIAL~ for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Subaru WRX 4dr Sdn Man 2L AWD~AS-IS SPECIAL~ 221,263 KM $6,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda CR-V Touring Auto AWD 2.4L ~ SAFETY CERTIFIED for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Honda CR-V Touring Auto AWD 2.4L ~ SAFETY CERTIFIED 230,774 KM $12,950 + tax & lic

Email United Motorz Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-542-XXXX

(click to show)

647-542-7562

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2015 Honda CR-V