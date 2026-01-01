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2017 Honda Civic Coupe Touring Auto FWD 1.5L 4cyl ~~SAFETY CERTIFIED~~NO ACCIDENTS~~32 SERVICERECORDS~~ <br/> 2017 Honda Civic Coupe Touring Auto FWD with a 1.5L 4-cylinder engine, no accidents, and a sporty coupe design. This Civic offers excellent fuel economy, smooth automatic driving, and Hondas well-known reliability. Inside, the cabin is thoughtfully designed with comfortable seating, user-friendly controls, and modern features that enhance the driving experience. The compact size makes it easy to maneuver in city traffic while still providing a surprisingly spacious interior for both driver and passengers. <br/> A great choice for anyone looking for a stylish, efficient, and dependable daily driver. <br/> Key Features:- <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Carfax verifed <br/> * Front wheel drive <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks & mirrors <br/> * Heated seats <br/> * Sunroof / Moonroof <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Navigation <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * A/C <br/> * Cruise Control <br/> * Fog lamps <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!! <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Location: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR Cleaning <br/> $14950 + hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz inc. <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- <br/>

2017 Honda Civic

182,989 KM

Details Description

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Honda Civic

Coupe Touring Auto FWD 1.5L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~NO AC

Watch This Vehicle
14462707

2017 Honda Civic

Coupe Touring Auto FWD 1.5L~SAFETY CERTIFIED~NO AC

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$14,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
182,989KM
VIN 2HGFC3B97HH451238

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 182,989 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Honda Civic Coupe Touring Auto FWD 1.5L 4cyl ~~SAFETY CERTIFIED~~NO ACCIDENTS~~32 SERVICERECORDS~~
2017 Honda Civic Coupe Touring Auto FWD with a 1.5L 4-cylinder engine, no accidents, and a sporty coupe design. This Civic offers excellent fuel economy, smooth automatic driving, and Hondas well-known reliability. Inside, the cabin is thoughtfully designed with comfortable seating, user-friendly controls, and modern features that enhance the driving experience. The compact size makes it easy to maneuver in city traffic while still providing a surprisingly spacious interior for both driver and passengers.
A great choice for anyone looking for a stylish, efficient, and dependable daily driver.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Front wheel drive
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats
* Sunroof / Moonroof
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$14950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$14,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2017 Honda Civic