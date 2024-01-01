$23,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Honda Pilot
Touring 4WD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! DVD! 8 PASS!
2015 Honda Pilot
Touring 4WD - LTHR! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! DVD! 8 PASS!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
108,562KM
Used
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4000
- Mileage 108,562 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Dealer serviced
- 8 passenger
Just landed is a lovely Honda Pilot Touring with all the right features! This 8 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, navigation system, back-up camera, rear entertainment DVD, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, memory seats, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for 9.99% O.A.C
$23,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
8 PASSENGER
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Additional Features
Entertainment Package
AWD
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
Leatherette Interior
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$23,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2015 Honda Pilot