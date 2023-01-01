Menu
2015 Hyundai Sonata

48,822 KM

$21,950

+ tax & licensing
Quality Car Sales

1-877-895-0886

Contact Seller
Limited *LEATHER-SUNROOF-NAVIGATION*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

48,822KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 9972737

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 48,822 KM

Vehicle Description

ONLY 48,000 KM! NAVIGATION, LEATHER, PANORMAMIC SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS FRONT AND REAR, COOLED SEATS, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, BLUETOOTH, BACK-UP CAMERA, LOADED!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available.

WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!

Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 40 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!

OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!Please note the price listed is a finance incentive price and is only available to finance purchases on approved credit. The price of the vehicle may differ for other forms of payment.

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Blind Spot Monitor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Panoramic Sunroof
Automatic Headlights

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Lumbar Support
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Memory Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Ventilated Seats

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Controls

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Convenience

Proximity Key

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Buy From Home Available

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

