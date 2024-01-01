2015 Nissan Sentra

Menu
<p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 2067 VICTORIA ST N UNIT BRESLAU ON N0B1M0 <a href=tel:226-444-4006>226-444-4006</a>OR CELL <a href=tel:519-731-3041%202007>519-731-3041</a></span></p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>Rhautosales.ca</span></p><p class=p2 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; min-height: 24px; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;> </p><p class=p1 style=margin: 0px; font-stretch: normal; font-size: 17px; line-height: normal; font-size-adjust: none; font-kerning: auto; font-variant-alternates: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-numeric: normal; font-variant-east-asian: normal; font-variant-position: normal; font-feature-settings: normal; font-optical-sizing: auto; font-variation-settings: normal; -webkit-text-size-adjust: auto;><span class=s1 style=font-family: UICTFontTextStyleBody;>2015 Nissan Sentra 1.8L, automatic certified 189,036 KM drives very nice and smooth Power locks, mirrors, windows, steering, cruse control, AC, Bluetooth, AUX, ECO mode, Sport mode, and more Selling for $8995 PLUS TAX & license FEE. Please call <a href=tel:226-444-4006>226-444-4006</a> or text <a href=tel:519-731-3041>519-731-3041</a> RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria St, N, Unit 2 Breslau, ON, N0B1M0 </span></p>

2015 Nissan Sentra

189,036 KM

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra

S

2015 Nissan Sentra

S

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

189,036KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 3N1AB7AP1FL645614

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 189,036 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Nissan Sentra 1.8L, automatic certified 189,036 KM drives very nice and smooth Power locks, mirrors, windows, steering, cruse control, AC, Bluetooth, AUX, ECO mode, Sport mode, and more Selling for $8995 PLUS TAX & license FEE. Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041 RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria St, N, Unit 2 Breslau, ON, N0B1M0 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Heated Seats

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2015 Nissan Sentra