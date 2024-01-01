$8,995+ tax & licensing
2015 Nissan Sentra
S
Location
RH Auto Sales and Services
1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
226-240-7618
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 189,036 KM
Vehicle Description
RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES 2067 VICTORIA ST N UNIT BRESLAU ON N0B1M0 226-444-4006OR CELL 519-731-3041
Rhautosales.ca
2015 Nissan Sentra 1.8L, automatic certified 189,036 KM drives very nice and smooth Power locks, mirrors, windows, steering, cruse control, AC, Bluetooth, AUX, ECO mode, Sport mode, and more Selling for $8995 PLUS TAX & license FEE. Please call 226-444-4006 or text 519-731-3041 RH Auto Sales & Services 2067 Victoria St, N, Unit 2 Breslau, ON, N0B1M0
