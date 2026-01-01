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2015 Toyota RAV4 4dr XLE 2.5L FWD***SAFETY CERTIFIED***25 Service Records~~ <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> This 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE is a SUV that offers the perfect balance of reliability, comfort, and everyday practicality. Powered by a dependable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers excellent fuel efficiency and a comfortable ride for both city driving and highway travel. Well maintained and built with Toyotas renowned reputation for long-term dependability, this RAV4 XLE features a spacious interior and versatile cargo space, making it an excellent choice for families, commuters, or anyone looking for a reliable SUV thats ready for its next adventure. <br/> . <br/> Key Features:- <br/> <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * Front-Wheel Drive <br/> * Carfax verified <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks <br/> * Heated seats <br/> * Infortainment system <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * Backup camera <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * A/C <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> * Sunroof/ moonroof <br/> <br/> <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Premier Used Car Dealership! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Locations: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> Cambridge: 250 King St W, N3H 1B8 <br/> Call ahead to book your appointment! SUVs and vans are at the Cambridge locationconfirm before visiting.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR Cleaning <br/> $12950 +hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> Fahad Khan United Motorz inc. <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- <br/>

2015 Toyota RAV4

267,403 KM

Details Description

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Toyota RAV4

4dr XLE FWD 2.5L ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ ~ 25

Watch This Vehicle
14455303

2015 Toyota RAV4

4dr XLE FWD 2.5L ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ ~ 25

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
267,403KM
VIN 2T3WFREV9FW147410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 267,403 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Toyota RAV4 4dr XLE 2.5L FWD***SAFETY CERTIFIED***25 Service Records~~



This 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE is a SUV that offers the perfect balance of reliability, comfort, and everyday practicality. Powered by a dependable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers excellent fuel efficiency and a comfortable ride for both city driving and highway travel. Well maintained and built with Toyota's renowned reputation for long-term dependability, this RAV4 XLE features a spacious interior and versatile cargo space, making it an excellent choice for families, commuters, or anyone looking for a reliable SUV that's ready for its next adventure.
.
Key Features:-

* Automatic transmission
* Front-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks
* Heated seats
* Infortainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Alloy Wheels
* Sunroof/ moonroof


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Premier Used Car Dealership! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
Cambridge: 250 King St W, N3H 1B8
Call ahead to book your appointment! SUVs and vans are at the Cambridge locationconfirm before visiting.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$12950 +hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$12,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2015 Toyota RAV4