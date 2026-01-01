$12,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2015 Toyota RAV4
4dr XLE FWD 2.5L ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ ~ 25
2015 Toyota RAV4
4dr XLE FWD 2.5L ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ ~ 25
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
267,403KM
VIN 2T3WFREV9FW147410
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 267,403 KM
Vehicle Description
2015 Toyota RAV4 4dr XLE 2.5L FWD***SAFETY CERTIFIED***25 Service Records~~
This 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE is a SUV that offers the perfect balance of reliability, comfort, and everyday practicality. Powered by a dependable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers excellent fuel efficiency and a comfortable ride for both city driving and highway travel. Well maintained and built with Toyota's renowned reputation for long-term dependability, this RAV4 XLE features a spacious interior and versatile cargo space, making it an excellent choice for families, commuters, or anyone looking for a reliable SUV that's ready for its next adventure.
.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Front-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks
* Heated seats
* Infortainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Alloy Wheels
* Sunroof/ moonroof
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Premier Used Car Dealership! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
Cambridge: 250 King St W, N3H 1B8
Call ahead to book your appointment! SUVs and vans are at the Cambridge locationconfirm before visiting.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$12950 +hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This 2015 Toyota RAV4 XLE is a SUV that offers the perfect balance of reliability, comfort, and everyday practicality. Powered by a dependable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers excellent fuel efficiency and a comfortable ride for both city driving and highway travel. Well maintained and built with Toyota's renowned reputation for long-term dependability, this RAV4 XLE features a spacious interior and versatile cargo space, making it an excellent choice for families, commuters, or anyone looking for a reliable SUV that's ready for its next adventure.
.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Front-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks
* Heated seats
* Infortainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Alloy Wheels
* Sunroof/ moonroof
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Premier Used Car Dealership! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With two convenient locations and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
Cambridge: 250 King St W, N3H 1B8
Call ahead to book your appointment! SUVs and vans are at the Cambridge locationconfirm before visiting.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$12950 +hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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2015 Toyota RAV4 4dr XLE FWD 2.5L ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ ~ 25 267,403 KM $12,950 + tax & lic
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$12,950
+ taxes & licensing>
United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2015 Toyota RAV4