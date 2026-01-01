$13,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2017 RAM 1500
Outdoorsman CrewCab Auto RWD 5.7L V8~SAFETY CERTIF
2017 RAM 1500
Outdoorsman CrewCab Auto RWD 5.7L V8~SAFETY CERTIF
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
227,595KM
VIN 1C6RR6LT9HS713704
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4160
- Mileage 227,595 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman CrewCab AUTO RWD 5.7L V8***SAFETY CERTIFIED***No accidents~~~
The 2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman Crew Cab is a powerful and dependable pickup built to handle both work and everyday driving with ease. Equipped with a robust 5.7L HEMI V8 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers strong performance, impressive towing capability, and a comfortable ride. This accident-free truck has been well maintained and features a spacious Crew Cab, making it an excellent choice for hauling, road trips, or anyone looking for a capable and reliable full-size pickup.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Rear-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$13950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2017 Ram 1500 Outdoorsman Crew Cab is a powerful and dependable pickup built to handle both work and everyday driving with ease. Equipped with a robust 5.7L HEMI V8 engine paired with a smooth automatic transmission, it delivers strong performance, impressive towing capability, and a comfortable ride. This accident-free truck has been well maintained and features a spacious Crew Cab, making it an excellent choice for hauling, road trips, or anyone looking for a capable and reliable full-size pickup.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Rear-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Power seats
* Heated seats
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR Cleaning
$13950 + hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$13,950
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2017 RAM 1500