$15,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Toyota RAV4
LE Auto 2.5L AWD~SAFETY CERTIFIED~
2016 Toyota RAV4
LE Auto 2.5L AWD~SAFETY CERTIFIED~
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$15,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
199,507KM
VIN 2T3BFREV7GW469432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4104
- Mileage 199,507 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Toyota Rav 4 LE AUTO 2.5L AWD ***SAFETY CERTIFIED**
This 2016 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD is a SUV that offers the perfect combination of reliability, comfort, and year-round confidence. Powered by a dependable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and Toyota's capable All-Wheel Drive system, it delivers a smooth, efficient, and confident driving experience in all weather conditions. Well maintained and built with Toyota's renowned durability, this RAV4 is an excellent choice for families, commuters, or anyone looking for a versatile SUV that's ready for everyday driving and weekend adventures.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* ALL-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$15950 +hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
This 2016 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD is a SUV that offers the perfect combination of reliability, comfort, and year-round confidence. Powered by a dependable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and Toyota's capable All-Wheel Drive system, it delivers a smooth, efficient, and confident driving experience in all weather conditions. Well maintained and built with Toyota's renowned durability, this RAV4 is an excellent choice for families, commuters, or anyone looking for a versatile SUV that's ready for everyday driving and weekend adventures.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* ALL-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$15950 +hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From United Motorz Inc.
2017 RAM 1500 Outdoorsman CrewCab Auto RWD 5.7L V8~SAFETY CERTIF 227,595 KM $13,950 + tax & lic
2016 Toyota RAV4 LE Auto 2.5L AWD~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ 199,507 KM $15,950 + tax & lic
2015 Toyota RAV4 4dr XLE FWD 2.5L ~SAFETY CERTIFIED~ ~ 25 267,403 KM $12,950 + tax & lic
Email United Motorz Inc.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$15,950
+ taxes & licensing>
United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2016 Toyota RAV4