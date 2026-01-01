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2016 Toyota Rav 4 LE AUTO 2.5L AWD ***SAFETY CERTIFIED** <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> This 2016 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD is a SUV that offers the perfect combination of reliability, comfort, and year-round confidence. Powered by a dependable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and Toyotas capable All-Wheel Drive system, it delivers a smooth, efficient, and confident driving experience in all weather conditions. Well maintained and built with Toyotas renowned durability, this RAV4 is an excellent choice for families, commuters, or anyone looking for a versatile SUV thats ready for everyday driving and weekend adventures. <br/> <br/> <br/> Key Features:- <br/> <br/> <br/> <br/> * Automatic transmission <br/> * ALL-Wheel Drive <br/> * Carfax verifed <br/> * Keyless entry <br/> * Power windows <br/> * Power locks <br/> * Infotainment system <br/> * Backup camera <br/> * Phone connectivity <br/> * AM/FM <br/> * A/C <br/> * Alloy Wheels <br/> <br/> <br/> CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!! <br/> <br/> <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance. <br/> Location: <br/> Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5 <br/> ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET : <br/> - SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics) <br/> - FREE OIL CHANGE <br/> - FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR <br/> - FREE INTERIOR CLEANING <br/> $15950 +hst+licensing <br/> UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence. <br/> To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> Contact : 6475427562 <br/> United Motorz <br/> www.unitedmotorz.com <br/> 25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5 <br/> ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- <br/>

2016 Toyota RAV4

199,507 KM

Details Description

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE Auto 2.5L AWD~SAFETY CERTIFIED~

Watch This Vehicle
14455300

2016 Toyota RAV4

LE Auto 2.5L AWD~SAFETY CERTIFIED~

Location

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

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Contact Seller

$15,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
199,507KM
VIN 2T3BFREV7GW469432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 4104
  • Mileage 199,507 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Toyota Rav 4 LE AUTO 2.5L AWD ***SAFETY CERTIFIED**



This 2016 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD is a SUV that offers the perfect combination of reliability, comfort, and year-round confidence. Powered by a dependable 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission and Toyota's capable All-Wheel Drive system, it delivers a smooth, efficient, and confident driving experience in all weather conditions. Well maintained and built with Toyota's renowned durability, this RAV4 is an excellent choice for families, commuters, or anyone looking for a versatile SUV that's ready for everyday driving and weekend adventures.


Key Features:-



* Automatic transmission
* ALL-Wheel Drive
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Alloy Wheels


CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!


------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore! Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR CLEANING
$15950 +hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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United Motorz Inc.

United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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$15,950

+ taxes & licensing>

United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2016 Toyota RAV4