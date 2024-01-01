Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2015 Volkswagen Passat Trendline for sale in Kitchener, ON

2015 Volkswagen Passat

140,175 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2015 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle

2015 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 11097737
  2. 11097737
  3. 11097737
  4. 11097737
  5. 11097737
  6. 11097737
  7. 11097737
  8. 11097737
  9. 11097737
  10. 11097737
  11. 11097737
  12. 11097737
  13. 11097737
  14. 11097737
  15. 11097737
  16. 11097737
  17. 11097737
  18. 11097737
  19. 11097737
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
140,175KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 1VWAS7A34FC072596

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 140,175 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD 4dr 2.4L for sale in Kitchener, ON
2017 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport FWD 4dr 2.4L 188,000 KM $12,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Jeep Patriot north for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Jeep Patriot north 248,563 KM $6,900 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline 130,108 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2015 Volkswagen Passat