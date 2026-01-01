$8,950+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD CREW CAB 143".5 WORK TRUCK~AS-IS SPECIAL~
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
4WD CREW CAB 143".5 WORK TRUCK~AS-IS SPECIAL~
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$8,950
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
253,260KM
VIN 3GCUKNEC8GG243086
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 3970
- Mileage 253,260 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 4WD CREW CAB 143.5\" WORK TRUCK ***AS-IS SPECIAL*** !!!
The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4WD Crew Cab is a dependable and capable pickup built to tackle tough jobs while providing the comfort and practicality needed for everyday driving. Equipped with four-wheel drive and a spacious Crew Cab, this Silverado offers the versatility to handle work duties, family needs, and weekend projects with ease. Known for its strong performance, durable construction, and impressive towing and hauling capabilities, the Silverado is a truck you can count on. With its rugged design, comfortable interior, and proven Chevrolet reliability, this well-maintained Work Truck is ready to get the job done.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017,United Motorzhas been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Withtwo convenient locationsandover 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener:25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$8950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck 4WD Crew Cab is a dependable and capable pickup built to tackle tough jobs while providing the comfort and practicality needed for everyday driving. Equipped with four-wheel drive and a spacious Crew Cab, this Silverado offers the versatility to handle work duties, family needs, and weekend projects with ease. Known for its strong performance, durable construction, and impressive towing and hauling capabilities, the Silverado is a truck you can count on. With its rugged design, comfortable interior, and proven Chevrolet reliability, this well-maintained Work Truck is ready to get the job done.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verifed
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Infotainment system
* Backup camera
* Phone connectivity
* AM/FM
* A/C
* Cruise Control
* Fog lamps
* Alloy Wheels
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since2017,United Motorzhas been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. Withtwo convenient locationsandover 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Locations:
Kitchener:25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$8950+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
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$8,950
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500