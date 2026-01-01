$7,450+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2016 RAM 1500
Sport AUTO CrewCab 4*4 5.7L V8~AS-IS SPECIAL~1
2016 RAM 1500
Sport AUTO CrewCab 4*4 5.7L V8~AS-IS SPECIAL~1
Location
United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
647-542-7562
$7,450
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
250,600KM
VIN 1C6RR7MTXGS137222
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 4170
- Mileage 250,600 KM
Vehicle Description
2016 RAM 1500 SPORT AUTO CREWCAB 4*4 5.7L V8***AS-IS SPECIAL***15 Service records~~~
2016 Ram 1500 Sport 4x4 Crew Cab equipped with a powerful 5.7L V8 engine and smooth automatic transmission. This truck offers a bold sporty look, strong performance, and the capability needed for work, towing, or daily driving. The Crew Cab provides plenty of interior space and comfort for passengers, while the 4x4 system gives added confidence in all weather and road conditions. A great choice for anyone looking for a sharp-looking, powerful, and dependable full-size pickup.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Four wheel drive
* Power doors
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats
* Heated steering wheel
* Leather seats
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* AC
* Fog lights
* Cruise control
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$7450+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
2016 Ram 1500 Sport 4x4 Crew Cab equipped with a powerful 5.7L V8 engine and smooth automatic transmission. This truck offers a bold sporty look, strong performance, and the capability needed for work, towing, or daily driving. The Crew Cab provides plenty of interior space and comfort for passengers, while the 4x4 system gives added confidence in all weather and road conditions. A great choice for anyone looking for a sharp-looking, powerful, and dependable full-size pickup.
Key Features:-
* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Four wheel drive
* Power doors
* Power locks & mirrors
* Heated seats
* Heated steering wheel
* Leather seats
* Infotainment system
* Phone connectivity
* Backup camera
* AM/FM
* AC
* Fog lights
* Cruise control
* Alloy Wheels
CARFAX AVAILABLE ON EVERY VEHICLE, TO VIEW CARFAX GO ON UNITEDMOTORZ.COM AND CLICK ON CARFAX LOGO ON OUR SITE TO VIEW IT FOR FREE!!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------United Motorz Kitcheners Used Car Superstore!Since 2017, United Motorz has been your trusted destination for quality pre-owned vehicles in the Kitchener-Waterloo area. With our convenient location and over 150+ cars, SUVs, and vans, we offer a huge selection to fit every lifestyle and budget. From sleek sedans to family SUVs, every vehicle is carefully inspected to ensure reliability and performance.
Location:
Kitchener: 25 Sportsworld Dr, N2P 2J5
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------******This Vehicle is sold as is and according to the laws we must indicate this statement********
Sold As-is. The motor vehicle sold under this contract is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$7450+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
United Motorz
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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United Motorz Inc.
25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5
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UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
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647-542-XXXX(click to show)
$7,450
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United Motorz Inc.
647-542-7562
2016 RAM 1500